12 ideas to design your home using stone

Stone is one of the most popular materials in the world of building and decorating homes. Being used since thousands of years ago, its appreciation and aesthetics is indisputable, in addition to the fact that many designers use it because of its durability and elegance.
Today, we can see how a variety of decorative applications for stone come to light, either for total space coverings or to create refined mosaic-style patterns that serve to give texture and depth to any space. That's why at homify, we have compiled these 12 incredible inspirational ideas where stone is the main protagonist and the walls are the canvas.
Stone is a corrosion resistant material, therefore it can be used inside and outside of any construction. It is only necessary to choose a suitable color and size to be able to give personality to any place, be it a living room, a hallway, a kitchen, a mini bar or a bedroom.
The use of this material can benefit multiple spaces, whether to give it a rustic, natural or even modern style, but what is really important is that the stone must be selected in harmony with the rest of the decorative style of your home, something which undoubtedly, the professionals of Decor Stones Floors and Coatings have been able to achieve without problems in this photograph.
