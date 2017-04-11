Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ideas to design your home using stone

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Mosaicos, DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS Modern garden
Stone is one of the most popular materials in the world of building and decorating homes. Being used since thousands of years ago, its appreciation and aesthetics is indisputable, in addition to the fact that many designers use it because of its durability and elegance. 

Today, we can see how a variety of decorative applications for stone come to light, either for total space coverings or to create refined mosaic-style patterns that serve to give texture and depth to any space. That's why at homify, we have compiled these 12 incredible inspirational ideas where  stone is the main protagonist and the walls are the canvas.  

1. Robust and solid as stone

Fotos Revestimentos, DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS
Stone is a corrosion resistant material, therefore it can be used inside and outside of any construction. It is only necessary to choose a suitable color and size to be able to give personality to any place, be it a living room, a hallway, a kitchen, a mini bar or a bedroom. 

The use of this material can benefit multiple spaces, whether to give it a rustic, natural or even modern style, but what is really important is that the stone must be selected in harmony with the rest of the decorative style of your home, something which undoubtedly, the professionals of  Decor Stones Floors and Coatings have been able to achieve without problems in this photograph. 

2. An excellent visual contrast for the TV room

Fotos Revestimentos, DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS
3. Thick stones for an incredible atmosphere.

Fotos Revestimentos, DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS
4. Stones to style your entrance

Fotos Revestimentos, DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS
5. Stones to give elegance to the fence of your house

Fotos Revestimentos, DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS
6. Small stones to obtain a homogeneous design and highlight the modern look of your home

Fotos Revestimentos, DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS
7. Stone wall combined with white is an exquisite contrast

Fotos Revestimentos, DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS
8. Try a mosaic of stones

Fotos Revestimentos, DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS
9. Stone can complement any space, making it look much more sophisticated

Fotos Revestimentos, DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS
10. A wide wall covered in stone is the ideal background for simple furniture

Mosaicos, DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS Modern living room
11. Small stone tiles to create a dynamic and textured design

Mosaicos, DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS Modern garden
12. Distinct shades of stone can be the key to an original composition

Mosaicos, DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS DECOR PEDRAS PISOS E REVESTIMENTOS Commercial spaces Event venues
We hope you've enjoyed the ideas here and are inspired to incorporate some stone designs in your home. For more related ideas, have a look at 15 small bathrooms inspired by stone and wood. 

15 ideas to beautify of the entrance and terrace of a 3BHK flat in Pune
Which design idea using stone do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


