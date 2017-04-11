12 ideas to design your home using stone

Stone is one of the most popular materials in the world of building and decorating homes. Being used since thousands of years ago, its appreciation and aesthetics is indisputable, in addition to the fact that many designers use it because of its durability and elegance.

Today, we can see how a variety of decorative applications for stone come to light, either for total space coverings or to create refined mosaic-style patterns that serve to give texture and depth to any space. That's why at homify, we have compiled these 12 incredible inspirational ideas where stone is the main protagonist and the walls are the canvas.