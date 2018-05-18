A luxurious Indian home with a modern spirit

If money is no object, then designing a gorgeous home filled with cosiness and urban functionality is a cakewalk. For instance, for this residence, the architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala have combined the best materials, the best furniture and the best decor accessories to create a stunning look. The creative use of wood and glass is especially inspiring here, while the concept of storage has been redefined in a very elegant way. Bold hues appear randomly and tastefully to spice up the interiors, while bright lights play a major role in the cheerful vibe that will greet you now.