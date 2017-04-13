Modern, stylish, lively – this Kerela home has it all!

The architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala bring you a very unique home today. It is contemporary, cosy, warm and full of personality at the same time. Earthy wooden hues dominate its common areas, while the bedrooms come with vibrant surprises. Sleek designs, fashionable furniture and bright lights help in pulling the look together wherever you go. The kitchen and bathroom are also immensely utilitarian and luxurious in spirit.
Sophisticated brown couches, soft beige drapes, soothing indirect lighting on the ceiling and a pretty rug make the living space warm and inviting. Printed cushions, a quirky coffee table and a trendy artwork depicting a deer head add visual interest here.
Positioned under a pair of fashionable pendant lights, the robust yet elegant dining furniture makes for pleasurable meals. We especially love the slightly traditional chairs in their wood and grey avatars. A stylishly curving staircase takes you from here to the private quarters of this house.
Spacious and brightly-lit, this white and violet kitchen is a wonderful sight to behold. Glossy cabinets offer tons of storage space, while the U-shaped countertop is perfect for prepping, cooking, plating and even enjoying breakfasts.
Soothing neutrals like whites and greys make this spacious master bedroom bright and serene. The wooden flooring makes for a warm ambiance, while sudden pops of turquoise lends life to the setting. The large bed is decked with plush cushions for complete comfort, while the headboard is used for displaying artefacts. An inbuilt wardrobe and a trendy dressing unit make good use of space, besides keeping clutter away.
Quirky frog artworks lend a unique and playful touch to the vibrant kids’ bedroom. The mustard yellow feature wall and colourful bedding liven up the space, while sleek furniture pieces promise comfort and convenience.
Large cream white tiles, a trendy and practical sink unit and beautiful lighting are the reasons why this large bathroom seems so appealing. The sanitary wares are very contemporary and minimal, while the stylish tub is separated from the rest of the space by a semi-transparent door.
For more ideas, read another story - A beautiful and creative home in Mumbai