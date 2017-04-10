11 pictures of living rooms and TV rooms with plenty of ideas to copy!

Making the living room and TV room of your house more beautiful, comfortable and pleasant is easy when you're inspired. So here's some inspiration from Cubob Interior Architecture.
Television in some houses is like another member of the family. Whether you are in the living room or in a room just to watch movies, it is necessary to place it in a piece of furniture that is functional as well as visually interesting. TV is for us that device that entertains us, informs us and offers us company, why not put it in a comfortable place?
It may seem trite but in reality placing the TV in this area is most functional and comfortable for the viewers. In addition the TV models no longer look like they did before. Modernity has come to make them lighter and aesthetically more delicate. Having a small TV in a corner will make a difference, you could put up happy music to enliven that special meeting with friends, what do you think?
If you do not want the TV to occupy space, we suggest you place a wall bracket so that you can install the TV on the wall. You can also place pictures, ornaments and other decorative elements on the wall bracket. Make sure that the TV wall does not steal all the attention though, rather balance out your living room by placing paintings that combine with space.
The experts at Cubob Interior Architecture present us this layout, where the most important thing is to have everything ordered. For confined spaces this type of design is wonderful to keep everything organised.
Your home can look like it's been taken out of a magazine too, but it is necessary that we take some basic design tips to make the best out of the space we have. We suggest placing the TV at the center of the tables so that many people can easily view it from their seat.
Creativity is what brings life to spaces, that and the added value of having a TV. You can use a bench as a base for the TV, and it might be the most convenient for you in the case you don't want to have a large table in the room. Placing it in the corners is the best option. Place plants and flowers on the other side to create balance in the area.
For those looking for the perfect furniture to keep the TV in place, we recommend you buy one that goes with the decorative style of your home and also has the exact measurements so your TV fits without problems. Look how delicate this model looks, so you will not have to place it on tables, stools or hang them in built-in furniture. What a wonder!
The idea of interior design is to facilitate the decoration of homes, to make them more beautiful and more functional, allowing you to feel comfortable and at ease. For those who like to watch TV, one idea that will make your TV stand out even more is placing LED lights around the shelves. You will see a big difference in your room with this little change!
It is not about having one piece of furniture only for the TV, you can choose one that really works as an alternative storage unit or at least serves to place your decorations. Look how this room looks so beautiful with so few elements, and all thanks to the modern and striking form of this furniture made with wood.
Look no further than what we have found! A bar in the middle of the room, and do you know where we got it? It turns out that this piece of furniture was the one you used in the 90's to store the television and now it seems to have a completely different function, but which in turn amuses more than one. For craftsmen, this furniture could work at the same time as an organizer.
Just by applying a coat of fresh paint, see how perfect this piece of furniture looks. Without having to spend a lot of money you can have a really interesting piece of furniture. So that the varnish does not peel, we suggest you use a protector so that the moths do not reach it. Combine with other elements, and this piece of furniture will create a striking corner in the room.
A TV cabinet that has a design so striking and delicate as this will be like an invitation to stay. Make the living room of your home so cosy that you even enjoy seeing the same movies again and again. Having large furniture sometimes takes up valuable space, so seriously consider what to buy and what size you want so you can take advantage of the remaining centimeters.
This type of furniture will never go out of style, especially when in the family we have book lovers, moviegoers and those who love music. The living room or TV room can have a new functionality if you place a piece of furniture that will serve to store all of this and more. As you can see every corner of it will help you have an ideal space for the TV and plenty of space to store what you want.
Add visual interest to your home by having a combination of different styles of furniture. Combining other furniture to complement the TV furniture such as the coffee table and shelves can create a more eclectic style.
We hope you're inspired to try some of these ideas at home.