11 pictures of living rooms and TV rooms with plenty of ideas to copy!

Making the living room and TV room of your house more beautiful, comfortable and pleasant is easy when you're inspired. So here's some inspiration from Cubob Interior Architecture.



Television in some houses is like another member of the family. Whether you are in the living room or in a room just to watch movies, it is necessary to place it in a piece of furniture that is functional as well as visually interesting. TV is for us that device that entertains us, informs us and offers us company, why not put it in a comfortable place?