A contemporary and dynamic home in Kerala

To own a modern home which is functional as well as comfortable is a dream of many. And today’s tour will surely give you tons of ideas on how you can create a fashionable living experience for yourself. Rendered by the architects at Premdas Krishna in Kerala, this residence is bright, dynamic and full of cosiness. Different shades of grey and white have been used throughout the abode to create a layered look that is simple yet elegant. Sleek and trendy furniture, neat designs and sufficient lighting make the interiors truly inviting. The flooring in all areas except the bathrooms is wooden, and hence offers warmth to this home.
Varied shades of grey and white come together to make the master bedroom tranquil and sophisticated. The headboard of the modern bed has been cleverly used to display collectibles, while the chair is perfect for reading. Sheer drapes bring in diffused sunlight and the dressing room can be easily accessed from here as well.
Dark wooden elements paired with white walls and ceiling and soothing lighting paint a contrasting and cosy picture in the living room. The L-shaped sofa is trendy and peppered with dark grey cushions for added comfort. Pretty vases and artefacts make for visual interest.
The white and grey colour scheme in the kids’ bedroom has been softened with bright blue throws on the neat double beds. A corner near the large window has been reserved for study, while the funky wall sticker speaks oodles about the dreams of the young ones!
Like all other rooms in this home, this bathroom follows a white and grey colour palette too. Large tiles on the floor and slimmer ones on the walls lend visual depth to this space, while the stylish sink unit features inbuilt cabinet and open shelves. The glass shower enclosure allows sunlight to pass unhindered and fill this bathroom with happiness and positivity.
Here’s another grey and white bathroom lined with neat and smooth tiles for a luxurious feel. The sink unit is trendy and very storage-friendly, while the wall behind it has been partly clad with mosaic for an interesting look.
Take another tour - A stylish and contemporary home in Kolkata