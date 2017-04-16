Your browser is out-of-date.

Cheap and nice closet designs that will look great in your bedroom

Sunita Vellapally
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Modern style bedroom
It’s everyone’s dream to have a suitable closet for storing clothes, shoes, accessories and other things that are used daily, since it’s an effortless way to keep everything organized. Additionally, the design of the closet is important. It needs to be as functional as possible with multiple shelves and rods to present compartmentalized storage for every type of clothing or accessory.

Usually, the design of a wardrobe is adapted to suit the needs of an individual, which is why we have put together this ideabook to let you enjoy looking at a variety of options before building your ideal closet.

What’s the best place for the closet?

Erika Winters® Design Modern style bedroom
The location of a wardrobe always depends upon the space available. It’s recommended that the closet is placed on a wall that does not have a door. If there is a recess, don’t hesitate to use the space for building the wardrobe.

Melamine cabinet

Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Modern style bedroom
As can be seen in this image, the wardrobe is attractive, thanks to its brown colour that infuses the area with elegance and modernity. Additionally, the inclusion of four open shelves allows for displaying decorative accessories without adding tables to the room.

Closet built with natural wood

Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern style bedroom
We find that wood proves to be an excellent option for a closet with natural finishes that match the décor throughout the rest of the room. It can also be a great alternative for minimalist bedrooms.

Advantages of the closet covering the entire wall

REC Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
It’s important to note that the inclusion of a closet usually brings with it innumerable benefits, more so when it covers an entire wall in the bedroom. Thanks to this type of design, you won’t need to include any additional shelves inside the room as the closet will have enough space for everything.

Colour of the closet

homify Modern style bedroom
If you need to make a radical change to the bedroom, including a closet can become the solution as besides being a functional element, it can also be a part of the décor. In this image, the closet is in a contrast beige that makes it eye-catching in addition to providing relief from the bright wall.

Make enough room to hang up all the clothes that you need to

Rudeco Construcciones Classic style bedroom
When you are distributing the interior space of the closet, it’s important to remember to leave enough space for all the clothes and accessories that need to be hung. The space should be sufficiently deep and tall so that all the clothes can be kept in perfect condition.

Sliding doors

om-a arquitectura y diseño Modern nursery/kids room
To gain a little more space and comfort, choose sliding doors for the closet. They are ideal as you won’t have to pull them out and block the passage while you are looking for something you need. In addition, they are a better option from a safety standpoint, especially if you have children at home.

For some beautiful wardrobe designs for your bedroom see 6 stylish wardrobes for your bedroom.

A beautiful and creative house for modern Indian families
Which idea is perfect for your bedroom? Let us know in the comments.


