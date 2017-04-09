7 Practical pieces of furniture for a carpenter to build

One of the most utilised materials is wood as it is an option that is durable and will remain in force for a long time to come. There are many options of veneer to coat the wood if you want to lower costs. Today we bring you several furniture options designed with wood. These beautiful pieces of modern furniture are a practical way to solve the subject of storage thanks to the professionals of REVAH ARQS. So let's start the tour.
Bathroom furniture should make the space more pretty, but this is not everything, it is vital for it to be functional and practical. This is what this piece of furniture has, where it meets all the requirements of the customer. Having drawers, cupboards, a wash area and a beautiful stone top for the sink area.
This walk-in-closet is definitely dressed to impress with it's rustic choice of wood and having different shelf spaces to organise the wardrobe. An area for shoes and other accessories helps to keep the home neat and tidy. A large window provides natural light to the dressing room.
A bathroom where the beige natural stone top shelters and wraps the wooden furniture, having a clean and minimalist design, without elements or protuberances, where through delicate and precise slots can be opened.
A piece of furniture with a dynamic grid, plus an orange tint that harmonises perfectly with the wood used. Having niches for both accessories and storage areas, this shelf design provides both aesthetic and function to the living room. An ideal piece of furniture to have in the living room of any home.
You can make custom designs as pictured here, where a top area of shelves is used in order to generate a library in sight and there's the option of cupboards at the bottom, perfect for storing files or stationery. The desk is an extension of this piece of furniture, always keeping the same slab along the different parts of the furniture.
One of the most used concepts are wooden panels on walls or ceilings. Pictured here we see some wood being used to fulfill some function of storage as well.
In the living room or family room, custom wooden furniture is produced according to the client's specifications, in this case we have an area reserved for the TV along with shelves offset between them, generating a dynamic and funky grid full of accessories that will give heart and a hand to the home as well.
We hope you're inspired to create your own unique piece of furniture for your home. For more related ideas, have a look at How to create upcycled furniture.