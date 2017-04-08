8 pictures of railings to inspire you!

Have you ever noticed how lattice structures can add visual interest to an environment? They are known by many names like latticework, bars and the most popular—railings. One of the main characteristics is that they work perfectly to separate spaces, generating privacy, and in the case of external areas, it promotes safety. There are many designs that you can utilise— minimalist, modern or conventional, you decide! Let's take a look at these 8 lattice models shall we?
This type of structures are often used in engineering to build bridges and stairs, however this time we present it as a very interesting latticework type made up of flat, straight and inclined bars, giving a really striking appearance to the facade of the house. If you are thinking of installing a new security guard, what do you think of this design? It is modern, unique and will give value to your residence.
Many are made of PVC, steel, wood and even aluminum, and there is a variety of forms such as the one pictured here where the joints create a really striking design. giving a unique texture to the room. Just by placing it behind the furniture you have completely renovated the environment!
One of the properties of this type of lattice is the ventilation it gives the home. Look how good that column looks where it has integrated this system, and so practical too. If you have a similar one at home put some cushions to beautify the environment. Accompany it with carpets, curtains and a splash of colors.
The expert in Design and Decoration D'ODORICO ARCHITECTURE & WORKS exhibits this facade as one of the most beautiful, with modernism in the air this lattice gives the main entrance a dynamic and interesting aspect due to the effect of light between the slits . In addition, the cozy effect of the wood makes us feel welcome. It's an interior experience from the beginning!
As we had mentioned, the louvers can function perfectly as dividers in different areas of the home. Notice the attractive shape in which this model works perfectly to frame the garden area and beautify the interior of the residence. The geometric shapes in this type of structure are ideal to let light enter our home and take advantage of its benefits.
Sometimes creating a cosy space outdoors is challenging because we want to take advantage of the landscape where we live, but want privacy at the same time, so how do we achieve both? The solution we have at a glance: install lattices like these that provide ventilation, lighting and privacy. A great way to connect with the environment and hide from the neighbours!
Taking advantage of the elements of your home is the best thing you can do to give it personality. If you are a fan of the delicate finishes, make a reform in the balcony door by placing a striking mount with slits on the top. There are many interesting designs to choose from, think of your needs and an ideal model that suits your needs. To use the same material as the sliding doors is the most appropriate.
With just a few wooden bars, two rooms can be been created, as seen here. This alternative is very economical and simple to do since with just several bars the whole environment will look like new.
We hope you will be inspired to try out some of these ideas on how to use lattice structures at home.