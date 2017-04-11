15 ideas to beautify of the entrance and terrace of a 3BHK flat in Pune

After a few years of living in the same house or apartment, one always feels the need for refreshing the décor. While painting, getting brand-new furniture and changing the upholstery are the most common things that we do for bringing a fresh look to our homes, often, we overlook sprucing up the entrance and the terrace.

Both these areas play an important part in making an impression on guests. The entrance is the first thing that any visitor sees, so it needs to be attractive and welcoming. Similarly, the terrace is a place where you can step out to enjoy the view or chat with guests. Therefore, decorating it to make it cosy can add a memorable feature to your home.

Achieving this is easier than you think. We’ve put together this ideabook to show you how it can be done in just a few days.