15 ideas to beautify of the entrance and terrace of a 3BHK flat in Pune

After a few years of living in the same house or apartment, one always feels the need for refreshing the décor. While painting, getting brand-new furniture and changing the upholstery are the most common things that we do for bringing a fresh look to our homes, often, we overlook sprucing up the entrance and the terrace.
Both these areas play an important part in making an impression on guests. The entrance is the first thing that any visitor sees, so it needs to be attractive and welcoming. Similarly, the terrace is a place where you can step out to enjoy the view or chat with guests. Therefore, decorating it to make it cosy can add a memorable feature to your home.
Achieving this is easier than you think. We’ve put together this ideabook to show you how it can be done in just a few days.
Get creative and display your collection of hanging lamps to take the eyes away from the unappealing view of buildings.
Step it up a notch by fixing tee light holders on the cladding. Illuminate the area at night with tee lights to add a warm and welcoming glow.
If the entrance corridor faces a neighbouring apartment, create a better view by hanging potted plants on the window grills.
Some apartments have a window of the kitchen or a bedroom facing the entrance corridor. Provide privacy while simultaneously adding style with a slatted wooden screen or cover over the window.
Demarcate the entrance to your apartment using a wooden archway with built-in spotlights.
On a terrace or balcony, use one of the corners to design a tranquil space. A Buddha statue and lots of greenery do the trick.
Browse the thrift store or flea market to get a cheap, antique piece that fits perfectly in the unused recess on the terrace. Add beautifully framed mirrors that reflect natural light and brighten up the area.
Fix a green wall with wall-mounted planters to distract from the pipe running through the balcony.
Transform a dull white wall by cladding it with stone to bring sophistication to the entrance.
Decorate every blank wall to add cosiness. A few wall-mounted plantstands with potted plants are all you need.
Provide casual seating in the balcony or terrace for enjoying quiet conversations in the open air.
Visually separate the terrace from the living area with an archway made with wooden laminate board.
Evaluate the space and bring life to the corners with a potted plant or a vibrant accessory.
Place LED or solar lights in the green corner to illuminate the area subtly when it gets dark.
Don’t crowd the small space too much while accessorizing. Allow comfortable access from the living area to the terrace.
