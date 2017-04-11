Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas to beautify of the entrance and terrace of a 3BHK flat in Pune

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
After a few years of living in the same house or apartment, one always feels the need for refreshing the décor. While painting, getting brand-new furniture and changing the upholstery are the most common things that we do for bringing a fresh look to our homes, often, we overlook sprucing up the entrance and the terrace.

Both these areas play an important part in making an impression on guests. The entrance is the first thing that any visitor sees, so it needs to be attractive and welcoming. Similarly, the terrace is a place where you can step out to enjoy the view or chat with guests. Therefore, decorating it to make it cosy can add a memorable feature to your home.

Achieving this is easier than you think. We’ve put together this ideabook to show you how it can be done in just a few days.

1. Lamp display to distract from the surrounding high-rise cityscape

Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
Get creative and display your collection of hanging lamps to take the eyes away from the unappealing view of buildings.

2. Accessories enhance the look

Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
Step it up a notch by fixing tee light holders on the cladding. Illuminate the area at night with tee lights to add a warm and welcoming glow.

3. Create a better view with greenery

Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
If the entrance corridor faces a neighbouring apartment, create a better view by hanging potted plants on the window grills.

4. Hideaway negative elements with elegance

Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
Some apartments have a window of the kitchen or a bedroom facing the entrance corridor. Provide privacy while simultaneously adding style with a slatted wooden screen or cover over the window.

5. Put the spotlight on the entrance

Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
Demarcate the entrance to your apartment using a wooden archway with built-in spotlights.

6. Make a relaxing corner on the terrace

The Terrace DS DESIGN STUDIO
On a terrace or balcony, use one of the corners to design a tranquil space. A Buddha statue and lots of greenery do the trick.


7. Add charm with old furniture and mirrors

Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
Browse the thrift store or flea market to get a cheap, antique piece that fits perfectly in the unused recess on the terrace. Add beautifully framed mirrors that reflect natural light and brighten up the area.

8. A green wall to enhance the relaxed setting

Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
Fix a green wall with wall-mounted planters to distract from the pipe running through the balcony.

​9. Cladding the entrance wall adds style

Entrance Lobby DS DESIGN STUDIO
Transform a dull white wall by cladding it with stone to bring sophistication to the entrance.

10. Fill up a blank wall with colour and greenery

Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
Decorate every blank wall to add cosiness. A few wall-mounted plantstands with potted plants are all you need.

11. Furniture for the refreshing area

Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
Provide casual seating in the balcony or terrace for enjoying quiet conversations in the open air.

12. Wood coating to separate the terrace from the living area

Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
Visually separate the terrace from the living area with an archway made with wooden laminate board.

13. Fill up dead space in the corner with a potted plant

Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
Evaluate the space and bring life to the corners with a potted plant or a vibrant accessory.

14. Don’t forget to add spotlights to highlight the refreshing corner at night!

Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
Place LED or solar lights in the green corner to illuminate the area subtly when it gets dark.

15. Ensure the passageway into the terrace isn’t cluttered

Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
Don’t crowd the small space too much while accessorizing. Allow comfortable access from the living area to the terrace.

See 40 mini gardens that fit perfectly in every small house for more ideas on creating tiny green spaces in your home.

A contemporary 3bhk apartment in Vadodara, Gujarat
Which of these are you going to try this weekend? Answer in the comments.


