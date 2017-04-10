Your browser is out-of-date.

13 inspiring ideas for built-in refrigerators in small kitchens

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Catch & Release, Cunningham | Quill Architects Cunningham | Quill Architects Modern kitchen
One kitchen appliance that is a must in every household these days is a refrigerator. With the size of the refrigerators increasing day by day it has become all the more difficult to place them within your kitchen. To give you an idea of how you can incorporate these huge appliances without taking a lot of floor space here are 13 inspiring built-in refrigerator designs that can prove to be of great help.

1. Refrigerator cabinet

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

One built-in refrigerator design that has always been loved is this cabinet layout. By building custom cabinets around your refrigerator you will be able to create a unique look for your kitchen.

2. Built-in cooler

Multi-temperature Cool Drawer Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

Multi-temperature Cool Drawer

Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

If you are looking for the perfect place to store your drinks then installing a similar looking built-in cooler is ideal. These coolers can be placed in any corner of the kitchen as they are sleek in design.

3. Refrigerator cupboard

Квартира в Москве , Marina Pennie Design&Art
Marina Pennie Design&amp;Art

Marina Pennie Design&Art
Marina Pennie Design&amp;Art
Marina Pennie Design&Art

Getting a refrigerator cupboard is another way to store this large appliance out of sight. You can also cover the refrigerator with colourful laminated panels to make them stand out and look beautiful.

4. French door refrigerator

New Flat white range of fridge freezers Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

New Flat white range of fridge freezers

Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd

If you have a signal wall kitchen then using a french door refrigerator as a built-in unit can also be an excellent choice. These refrigerators look like cabinets which make them complement any design.

5. Built-in appliance corner

Ultra Gloss White with a splash of summer, Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

Ultra Gloss White with a splash of summer

Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

Creating a built-in appliance corner for your refrigerator can be a great idea especially if you have a lot of kitchen gadgets. By placing all these gadgets on one single wall you will also be able to save a lot of floor space.

6. Wine cellar

Carroll Street, M Monroe Design
M Monroe Design

M Monroe Design
M Monroe Design
M Monroe Design

Built-in wine cellars are also one of the most trending features of many modern homes. These units can be installed anywhere in the house including your bar counters and dining area.


7. Custom refrigerator units

Carroll Street, M Monroe Design
M Monroe Design

M Monroe Design
M Monroe Design
M Monroe Design

If you want to put together different refrigerators in your kitchen then building a custom unit is worth a shot. These units can hold different size freezers and refrigerators depending on your requirement.

8. Side by side refrigerator

Dworek Mennonicki 1880 r , PROJEKT MB
PROJEKT MB

PROJEKT MB
PROJEKT MB
PROJEKT MB

For those of you who have a side by side refrigerator creating an inbuilt unit using wooden cabinets is a good choice. This type of refrigerator and wooden cabinet combination can provide a classic look to your kitchen.

9. Kitchen island refrigerator

Catch & Release, Cunningham | Quill Architects
Cunningham | Quill Architects

Cunningham | Quill Architects
Cunningham | Quill Architects
Cunningham | Quill Architects

Another great way to make a built-in refrigerator unit is by using your kitchen island. By utilising the space below the kitchen island you will be able to install refrigerators and freezers without acquiring additional floor space.

10. Freezer pantry

Bespoke oak larder homify
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

You can also create a freezer pantry like seen in the picture for your kitchen by using wooden cabinets. The designer for this pantry has used custom cooling technology to create a unique looking pantry.

11. Under counter freezer

Realizacja Powiśle, Warszawa, AS-MEB
AS-MEB

AS-MEB
AS-MEB
AS-MEB

If you require a large amount of refrigerator space then using the entire kitchen counter is ideal. By placing your refrigerators below the counter next to each other you will also be able to make the kitchen counter multifunctional.

12. Wine cellar and refrigerator

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another great design idea for built in refrigerator is this wine cellar and fridge combo. By adding a wine storage unit above the fridge you can keep food and beverage items near each other making it much more convenient for you to reach.

13. Concealed refrigerator

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a completely concealed refrigerator unit using black colour cabinet doors can also be a great alternative. Due to the dark tone of colour the edges of the doors blend easily with its surrounding making your refrigerator completely concealed.

Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most?


