11 ideas to redecorate your home entrance

Having a beautiful facade is important as it is what gives the first impression of your house to the visitors. Although there are ways to make you0r entrance look great but creating an outdoor facade is surely one of the top methods.
If you have been trying to figure out how you can design your entrance facade then here are 11 designs that you can use.
One of the most beautiful looking facade design is this half and half concrete and glass layout. By placing tinted glass on the top half of the wall you will be able to see your surrounding area clearly yet having an added layer of protection.
Another great looking facade design that you can use for your entrance is this cement grill. But putting together these grills on top of each other you can customise the design as per your wish.
For those of you who are looking for facade designs, adding iron grills to your main entrance wall can also be an excellent choice. These grills come in different designs which makes it easy for you to select the one you like.
One of the simplest ways to create an amazing looking facade is by colouring your entrance walls. The designer for this facade has used bright blue colour to make the building stand out.
Another way to make your entrances stand out is by creating a black main door. To enhance the beauty of the door you can customise the gate by adding parallel bars of wood. This facade will not only look chic but will also complement any exterior design.
Using bricks can also be a good idea to create a custom looking facade. As seen in the picture you can create different layout patterns using ordinary bricks.
One of the best ways to add an additional layer of security and have an amazing looking facade is by opting for a tall metal gate. These gates can be painted in any colour to match your surrounding making them highly recommended.
If you are trying to create a natural looking facade then using boulders to make a stone wall can also be a great idea. These walls are not only durable but they also add a rustic charm.
Gardens can also be a great alternative for creating an outdoor facade. By adding a few potted plants and a lush green lawn around your house you can use it as a natural entrance for your house.
You can incorporate almost any design in your main gate to turn it into a beautiful looking facade. As seen in the picture the designer has incorporated square shaped panels to make the entrance door look more appealing.
