Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 ideas to redecorate your home entrance

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
MCI DF, pmasceroarquitectura pmasceroarquitectura Modern houses Concrete
Loading admin actions …

Having a beautiful facade is important as it is what gives the first impression of your house to the visitors. Although there are ways to make you0r entrance look great but creating an outdoor facade is surely one of the top methods. 

If you have been trying to figure out how you can design your entrance facade then here are 11 designs that you can use.

1. Concrete and glass

Vivienda | EJECUCIÓN DE OBRA, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Modern houses
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

One of the most beautiful looking facade design is this half and half concrete and glass layout. By placing tinted glass on the top half of the wall you will be able to see your surrounding area clearly yet having an added layer of protection.

2. Cement grills

Residência Baes, Pz arquitetura e engenharia Pz arquitetura e engenharia Minimalist garage/shed Green
Pz arquitetura e engenharia

Pz arquitetura e engenharia
Pz arquitetura e engenharia
Pz arquitetura e engenharia

Another great looking facade design that you can use for your entrance is this cement grill. But putting together these grills on top of each other you can customise the design as per your wish.

3. Iron grills

Proyecto RR, SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño Minimalist houses Bricks White
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño

SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño

For those of you who are looking for facade designs, adding iron grills to your main entrance wall can also be an excellent choice. These grills come in different designs which makes it easy for you to select the one you like.

4. Wood and metal panels

Cierre hormigon metal madera, ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA
ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA

ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA
ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA
ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA

Combining two materials like wood and metal can also give you great results. Creating designer panels using both these materials like shown in the picture will help you build a unique looking facade.

5. Bright coloured wall

MCI DF, pmasceroarquitectura pmasceroarquitectura Modern houses Concrete
pmasceroarquitectura

pmasceroarquitectura
pmasceroarquitectura
pmasceroarquitectura

One of the simplest ways to create an amazing looking facade is by colouring your entrance walls. The designer for this facade has used bright blue colour to make the building stand out.

6. Black main door

Remodelación/Ampliación Vivienda Villa Acropolis, Arq. Alberto Quero Arq. Alberto Quero Modern houses Concrete White
Arq. Alberto Quero

Arq. Alberto Quero
Arq. Alberto Quero
Arq. Alberto Quero

Another way to make your entrances stand out is by creating a black main door. To enhance the beauty of the door you can customise the gate by adding parallel bars of wood. This facade will not only look chic but will also complement any exterior design.


7. Brick facade

Casa Tadeo, Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño Colonial style houses
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Casa Tadeo

Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Using bricks can also be a good idea to create a custom looking facade. As seen in the picture you can create different layout patterns using ordinary bricks.

8. Tall metal gates

homify Minimalist houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the best ways to add an additional layer of security and have an amazing looking facade is by opting for a tall metal gate. These gates can be painted in any colour to match your surrounding making them highly recommended.

9. Wall of boulders

Villa aan de Costa Brava, Hamers Arquitectura Hamers Arquitectura Modern houses
Hamers Arquitectura

Hamers Arquitectura
Hamers Arquitectura
Hamers Arquitectura

If you are trying to create a natural looking facade then using boulders to make a stone wall can also be a great idea. These walls are not only durable but they also add a rustic charm.

10. Entrance garden

House Sar , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Sar

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Gardens can also be a great alternative for creating an outdoor facade. By adding a few potted plants and a lush green lawn around your house you can use it as a natural entrance for your house.

11. Designer main gate

House Basson, Orton Architects Orton Architects
Orton Architects

Orton Architects
Orton Architects
Orton Architects

You can incorporate almost any design in your main gate to turn it into a beautiful looking facade. As seen in the picture the designer has incorporated square shaped panels to make the entrance door look more appealing.

Check out our ideabooks for more designs. 

15 ideas to beautify of the entrance and terrace of a 3BHK flat in Pune
Which one of these home facades inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks