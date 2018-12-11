13 beautiful but affordable bedroom designs to copy

If you're anything like us, your bedroom probably needs a makeover. It's a room that is often overlooked when it comes to interior design. We assume that a lick of paint, a comfy bed and a wardrobe that's big enough to hold all of our crap will suffice, but that's far from true.

Your bedroom should be a place of retreat—a cosy haven that you can't wait to get home to at night, and don't want to leave in the morning. It should inspire you in the morning, and chill you out at night. However, we are aware that creating this kind of beauteous boudoir on a budget can be a challenge. That's why we've brought you this selection of beautiful modern bedroom designs that are also mega affordable—check them out and be inspired…