Stunning prefab home by the river

Occasionally on homify we come across a home that demands attention—this is one of those occasions. This is a stunning prefabricated family home which has changed opinions of prefab homes. Usually when we think of prefab homes it's usually negative, with thoughts of the ugly, concrete structures that were prominent in publicly built housing of the 1970s and 80s. However, overtime prefabrication has changed, and is now a true reflection of modern housing and design.

Along the banks of the river Thames, in the small town of Marlow, England, is where you will find this stunning example of modern prefabricated architecture. Keep reading to find out more about this amazing prefab home.