Stunning prefab home by the river

Occasionally on homify we come across a home that demands attention—this is one of those occasions. This is a stunning prefabricated family home which has changed opinions of prefab homes. Usually when we think of prefab homes it's usually negative, with thoughts of the ugly, concrete structures that were prominent in publicly built housing of the 1970s and 80s. However, overtime prefabrication has changed, and is now a true reflection of modern housing and design.
Along the banks of the river Thames, in the small town of Marlow, England, is where you will find this stunning example of modern prefabricated architecture. Keep reading to find out more about this amazing prefab home.
The idyllic country setting is matched by the homes stunning modernist form. Wrapped in timber cladding; the home is the epitome of modern design. The homes exterior is formed with strong, clean lines that's made famous by Bauhaus design. Bauhaus represents homes that are simple yet functional, with a clear focus upon linear shapes and shadows. Safe to say that not many would have guessed that this home was actually built off site.
In this image we can how the natural slope of the site allows for the home to achieve scenic views of the Thames below. TLA Studio designed the home to ensure that the views of the river can be viewed from terraces located on both the ground and upper level.
Inside, the homes generous size becomes apparent. The multi-level home has been designed with the intent to be as open as possible. Living areas have been coated in a bright white that is an easy and effective method of allowing spaces to feel larger and open.
Did you notice the rocks on the table? They're actually apart of an ultra-modern fireplace!
From this perspective we can see two levels of the home adjoined by a stunning timber staircase. As well as connecting the different areas of the house, the stairs act as a beautiful feature within the transitional zones of the home.
Inside the bathroom we see a décor that screams modern chic. We love how the pale cream of the cabinets is lifted by the warm golden shade of the mosaic tiles which line the top of the wash surface. Twin stand alone wash basins continue the chic look of the room, and along with the shapely taps, create visual interest in the room.
With such amazing living spaces and an enviable modern lifestyle—it is easy to see why the clients of TLA Studio have fallen in love with their prefabricated home.
