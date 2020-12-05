7 low budget bungalow models to see before building your own

Using compressed earth as the foundation, with a plinth beam that brings together the base, this house is a dream-come-true for those who are conscious of the ecological impact of construction. The load-bearing walls too are made from compressed earth that is rammed by hand into a frame. The unavoidable use of concrete for the roof is kept to a minimum by interspersing with inverted terracotta pots. All the doors, windows and load-bearing columns are recycled from salvaged materials sourced from demolished homes – an interesting alternative to new timber – thus eliminating tree-felling.

