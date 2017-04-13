Your browser is out-of-date.

A 5400sqft house with a central courtyard in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE, Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Creativity has found a new address with this large and impressive Bysani Residence in Bangalore, thanks to the talented architects at Parikshit Dalal Design+Architecture. Built on a 4000sqft plot of land, this double-storied house features a green and beautiful central courtyard which serves as a refreshing retreat for the entire family. The exterior is stunning and composed of different materials and colours, making a lasting impression on onlookers. The interiors are also attractive and spacious, opening up to sunlight and fresh air in smart ways. Innovative use of glass and wood has also contributed to this abode’s exclusivity. Take a closer look to know more.

Breathtaking exterior

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE, Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE

Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

Seen from the street, the massive house looks elegant with the way it combines concrete, wood and glass. A curved wall on the upper storey balances the sharp lines of the rest of the building, giving it an unusual appeal. Wood ensures warmth, while the bold red touches infuse life into the structure.

Unique facade

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE, Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE

Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

A towering red column creates a partition between two parts of the house, and makes a lofty statement in the facade. Tall trees surround the property, offering shade and privacy.

Glass to the rescue

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE, Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE

Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

Gates in frosted glass lend a unique look to the facade and ensure privacy without hampering the flow of light. Set in sleek metal frames, they come with an overhead concrete structure which provides shade.

View from the porch

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE, Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE

Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

Spacious and shaded, the porch is perfect for lazing around or enjoying afternoon teas, while admiring the manicured garden. It also protects visitors from sun and rain.

Bright and beautiful hall

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE, Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE

Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

White and grey make for a very soothing colour palette in this hall, and make it look spacious as well. Glass windows near the ceiling flood this hall with sunlight, while the gleaming floor reflects it generously. The glass doors on the right offer lush views of the garden even when they are closed. Now let’s see what the wooden Louvre doors on the left lead to.

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE, Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE

Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

The folding wooden doors open up to the green and refreshing courtyard of this house. Tall plants edge the perimeter of this courtyard, ensuring privacy for the inhabitants when they laze around or relish outdoor meals. This arrangement is also great for outdoor parties, when more people have to be accommodated without cramping the interiors.


Sun-kissed kitchen

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE, Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE

Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

Done up mostly in white, the kitchen is a very modern and convenient space with glossy surfaces that are easy to clean. Neat cabinets offer ample storage space, while large glass windows near the ceiling bring in the sun effortlessly. The dark wooden door is the only contrasting touch here.

Stylish staircase

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE, Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

BYSANI RESIDENCE, BANGALORE

Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture
Parikshit Dalal Design + Architecture

Frosted glass set in sleek wooden frames has been used very creatively for this staircase. Triangular panes make up the balustrade for a unique look, while the landing window is composed of square and rectangular panes.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


