A 3bhk fashionable family home in Bangalore

The interior designers and decorators at Exinfra in Bangalore bring you a very stylish and trendy 3bhk flat today. Beautiful cabinetry in the kitchens, gorgeous false ceilings, stunning wallpapers and inspiring lighting make this family home a sight for sore eyes. The colour palette is mostly neutral and soothing, but the kitchens are vibrant affairs which encourage even novice chefs to go wild! Take a closer look to get ideas for your own project.
Rendered in dark wood, this sleek and contemporary TV unit looks all the more appealing due to the floral backdrop. Bright red floral prints jazz up the indirectly-lit panelling, making the space refreshing and unique.
We love how the idle space under this stylish staircase has been used to accommodate a very modern TV unit. Glossy surfaces and neat designs make this unit perfect for urban homes.
Circular patterns in different sizes accompanied by golden indirect lighting lend a stunning look to this false ceiling. The chandelier is a very gorgeous touch too.
Splashes of bright yellow liven up this spacious modern kitchen, while neat and glossy cabinets offer loads of storage room. The countertop is perfect for executing myriad chores like chopping, cooking, plating, while beige mosaic tiles lend visual depth on the backsplash.
Smooth white cabinets, gleaming granite countertops and modern appliances are the highlights of this kitchen. Bold red touches and mosaic tiling in grey ensure a layered look full of personality.
Golden floral prints on the wallpaper lend glamour and shine to this otherwise simple bedroom. The bed is a trendy affair with inbuilt drawers, while the bedding is in black and grey for a bold look. The padded headboard offers comfort during reading sessions.
