A 3bhk fashionable family home in Bangalore

Loading admin actions …

The interior designers and decorators at Exinfra in Bangalore bring you a very stylish and trendy 3bhk flat today. Beautiful cabinetry in the kitchens, gorgeous false ceilings, stunning wallpapers and inspiring lighting make this family home a sight for sore eyes. The colour palette is mostly neutral and soothing, but the kitchens are vibrant affairs which encourage even novice chefs to go wild! Take a closer look to get ideas for your own project.

Flower power

Rendered in dark wood, this sleek and contemporary TV unit looks all the more appealing due to the floral backdrop. Bright red floral prints jazz up the indirectly-lit panelling, making the space refreshing and unique.

Smart use of space

We love how the idle space under this stylish staircase has been used to accommodate a very modern TV unit. Glossy surfaces and neat designs make this unit perfect for urban homes.

Stunning false ceiling

Circular patterns in different sizes accompanied by golden indirect lighting lend a stunning look to this false ceiling. The chandelier is a very gorgeous touch too.

Sunny yellow surprise

Splashes of bright yellow liven up this spacious modern kitchen, while neat and glossy cabinets offer loads of storage room. The countertop is perfect for executing myriad chores like chopping, cooking, plating, while beige mosaic tiles lend visual depth on the backsplash.

Modern elegance

Smooth white cabinets, gleaming granite countertops and modern appliances are the highlights of this kitchen. Bold red touches and mosaic tiling in grey ensure a layered look full of personality.

Gorgeous bedroom

Golden floral prints on the wallpaper lend glamour and shine to this otherwise simple bedroom. The bed is a trendy affair with inbuilt drawers, while the bedding is in black and grey for a bold look. The padded headboard offers comfort during reading sessions.

Hope you were inspired by this story. Take another tour here- A modern home with bright interiors in Noida

9 आसान तरीको से वास्तु सिद्धांतों को उपयोग करें
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


