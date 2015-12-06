Light up your home in style

One of the most essential elements of home decoration is lighting. It requires careful placement of lights to change the mood and ambiance of any room. Lights in the room should also be functional. They should provide illumination to the whole space and thus setting up a cosy ambience. The functionality of lights is also task based, for instance work areas, dressing areas, reading areas and so on. It can also be used to add visual interest to the specific areas of the room or to highlight some special elements. Based on different roles lights play in a house, they can be divided into three types – ambient, task and accent. These three types of lights should work in synchronization, with none overpowering the other, to create the overall atmosphere of the room. Here are some of the home lighting ideas.
Bedside lamps are not only functional but they also give style to the bedroom. There are a wide variety of bedside lamps available in terms of shapes, size, colours and styles. The traditional or vintage bedside lamps come in beautiful designs to add to the overall decor of the bedroom. It also gives the flexibility to the late night book readers to be able to enjoy their favourite book, without disturbing their partner. For smaller rooms, where the bedside space is limited, hanging pendant lights with small shelves will give more character to the room than the big bedside tables and lamps. For those who love to read at night, reading lamps can be installed on the bedsides. This will not only give enough brightness for reading, it will also create a cozy space.
The sconces add to the elegance and style of any home. They can be used in any part of the house, but they give a point of interest to the long entryway of the home. They can be effectively used as accents. A wonderful piece of art can be highlighted using the sconces. Other architectural features can also be given visual interest, using sconces. Usually the two or more units of sconce lights are installed to give a synchronized look to the room. The sconce units can also be used for specific tasks, if their placement and alignment is right. They also give perfect balance to the room in complement with pendant lights. The best feature of the sconces is their ability to save a lot of space in the room. These wall mounted units free up a lot of space in the room which can be used for other purposes.
Under cabinet lighting adds character and glow to the kitchen and other workspaces. There are different types of options available for illuminating the cabinets from underside. The puck lights can be installed under the shelving unit or cabinets for glow and can be effectively used as accents. There are a number of finishes available in puck units to match the decor of the room. The only thing that should be considered when installing puck lights is to space them rightly. The light strips are great for irregular placement of cabinetry. They are highly efficient is distributing the luminosity evenly. Tape lights come in different colours with adhesive backs. Tiny LED bulbs set in tape with adhesive backing can be placed under the cabinets. Rope light are cost effective options to make the under cabinets attractive.
Creating a perfect dining area in the home is almost impossible without proper lighting. Chandeliers are great way to bring the glow around the dining table, to set the mood for the normal family dinners or formal dinners. Usually, chandeliers are considered apt for traditional dining settings. Installing a dimmer to a chandelier can help in setting the right atmosphere in the dining room. However, today’s contemporary designs of chandelier's can be used effectively for any modern dining room. For a large rectangular dining table, a linear light suspended from the ceiling will illuminate every part of the dining table. To add glamour to the dining room cove lights can be used. For enhancing the ambience and putting spotlight on the dining table, pendant glass lights can be used.
Usually people do not give much importance to the stair lighting in their house. However, having a well lit hallway and room, with darker stairs will look unbalanced. Adding lights to the stairways is not only functional, it adds to the overall impression of the house. For spiral staircases, a large hanging pendant light will give the desired glow to the staircase and give it a glamorous look. For a more subtle yet warm glow, strip lights can be installed beneath the stairs. The recessed lights on the stairs can give a gorgeous runway look to them. These recessed lights can be subtle and bold, as per the taste of the home owner. For very narrow stairs it may not be viable to install the lights on the stairs. In such cases sconce lights can be mounted on the wall for the desired glow.
In the past, track lights were the main source to illuminate the display items in jewellery shops, museums and art galleries. However, in last few years, it has increasingly being used as a viable household option. A number of home decoration ideas are now designed around track lights. The idea here is to brighten a larger area of the house without having a separate light for each area. The wide range of designs and finishes available in the market, make it ideal for home light decoration. These are also ideal for those who are looking for space saving options. Moreover, installing them is pretty easy even for the first time user.
Home light decoration is an integral element for creating the mood and ambiance of any house. Carefully chosen and properly placed lighting can enhance the atmosphere and style quotient of the house. These home lighting ideas are sure to provide the glamour and glow to different parts of a home.