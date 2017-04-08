8 TV panels to choose for your home

Like most people, surely you may not have thought about how essential a TV panel was until you get one in your home. If you are in the process of choosing a design for a TV panel in your home and need some guidance, this ideabook will show you some of the best shelves and panels that are ideal for the modern flat-screen televisions available in the market. Look before you decide, because it’s not about going out and buying the first one that you see. Getting the perfect TV panel is more complex than you think as you need to consider aspects such as the size, design, material and quality.
Join us as we take you through the models, and don’t forget to make a note of the ones that you like.
Wood is the most commonly used material for TV wall panels as it is perfect for the indoor area and brings a natural and cozy look that is fascinating. The rectangular shelves in this design make it seem like everything is levitating – a genius idea that adds interest to the environment. The TV is the central feature.
If you are looking for a model that brings a modern touch to the room and is made of quality wood, this design is the one that you need to see. The spotlights at the top give it a dramatic touch. The shelves are delicate with a lovely finish. The sound system and the audiovisual device have their own place, integrating seamlessly with the panel.
The bigger the furniture, the better it is. When you are getting a panel for the TV in your living room, remember that it is a functional element, so the larger it is, the more space you’ll have for storing accessories and things. It helps to keep everything perfectly organized so that everyone can sit back and enjoy the programs in a clutter-free environment.
What is most striking about this model is that it uses several types of wood. You can see polished wood with a coating and a white matt finish at the bottom. Mixing materials adds value to the space, presenting little shelves where photographs, accessories and ornaments can be displayed.
This incredible model is the first on our list, thanks to its unique design and the dynamism it brings to the background surface by adding texture to the whole environment in a striking, yet subtle, manner. Notice how the books and other elements are organized on different shelves? However, they integrate perfectly to pull together a space that looks classy and beautiful.
Sometimes, there’s not enough space to place the TV in a home, so a design like this, where you place a small table that is no longer in use, performs the basic function of adding a sense of height to the television placement. Chairs, stools and tables are used to decorate the area and make it look more complete.
In the world of television wall panels, you’ll find as many models as there are brands of TVs. For those who love wood, this grid-like surface brings visual balance and order to the area. Placing ceramic decorative pieces on it is an amazing way to highlight the shelves. Use LED ceiling lights to cast a glow on the panel so that you don’t have to install lights behind the TV panel.
This spectacular model stands out right from first glance because of the choice of contrast colours between the materials and its unusual shape, which separates the sections, giving the TV the leading role. With multiple elements for storage and display, the design is fantastic!
