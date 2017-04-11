Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A contemporary 3bhk apartment in Vadodara, Gujarat

Justwords Justwords
Mr vora's flat, studio 7 designs studio 7 designs Asian style living room
Loading admin actions …

Rendered for Mr. Vora and his family by the interior architects at Studio 7 Designs, this 3bhk flat in Vadodara is a stylish and contemporary affair offering tons of comfort. Fashionable furnishing, spacious rooms, trendy lights and a layout that eases communication make this apartment a must see. Sober hues combine with dark wooden elements in most places to ensure an elegant and warm look. The bedrooms are large, minimally decked yet visually appealing. Creative panels and smart storage solutions add to the attraction of the interiors.

Elegant living

Mr vora's flat, studio 7 designs studio 7 designs Asian style living room Furniture,Table,Ceiling fan,Picture frame,Decoration,Comfort,Interior design,Building,House,Lighting
studio 7 designs

Mr vora's flat

studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs

Generous amounts of white, trendy furniture and powerful lighting make this living seem spacious and bright. Pretty pendant lights and neat wooden coffee tables complete the look. Vibrant floral prints on the chairs, the subtly printed wallpaper, and the orange cushions on the sofa lend colour and personality here.

Creative elements

Mr vora's flat, studio 7 designs studio 7 designs Asian style living room
studio 7 designs

Mr vora's flat

studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs

From this vantage point, you can admire the way the wooden TV unit in the living room conceals the kitchen from plain view. A beautifully carved wooden partition acts as the backdrop for the white settee here, and lends character to the space.

Wood and geometry

Mr. studio 7 designs Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
studio 7 designs

Mr.

studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs

Dark and smooth elements fill this flat with warmth, while geometrically-inspired screens and windows offer visual interest. The latter also allow light and air to pass through easily.

Beautiful dining

Mr vora's flat, studio 7 designs studio 7 designs Asian style dining room
studio 7 designs

Mr vora's flat

studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs

A sleek table with elegant granite top and contemporary chairs make the dining space cosy as well as aesthetic. The light hanging from the wood and white false ceiling is also unique, and we love how the dining merges with the kitchen.

Spacious bedroom with views

Mr vora's flat, studio 7 designs studio 7 designs Asian style bedroom
studio 7 designs

Mr vora's flat

studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs

Neutral and soothing hues paired with dark wooden elements make this bedroom appear stately and cosy. Mellow lighting, a fashionable inbuilt wardrobe and a large bed peppered with bright cushions complete the look here.

Mr vora's flat, studio 7 designs studio 7 designs Asian style bedroom
studio 7 designs

Mr vora's flat

studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs

Large tinted glass windows allow sunlight to flood this bedroom without compromising privacy. They also offer stunning views of the city. Soft grey curtains, a neat dressing unit and a luxurious window seat make sure that this space is super comfortable.


Minimal yet classy

Mr vora's flat, studio 7 designs studio 7 designs Asian style bedroom Furniture,Property,Building,Comfort,Wood,Picture frame,Interior design,Table,Architecture,Flooring
studio 7 designs

Mr vora's flat

studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs

White is the dominant hue in this minimally furnished bedroom, making it bright and spacious. Sleek wooden touches lend warmth here, while the grey printed bedspread breaks the monotony of white. A single abstract painting and a trendy wall-mounted dresser complete the look here.

Productive home office

Mr vora's flat, studio 7 designs studio 7 designs Asian style study/office
studio 7 designs

Mr vora's flat

studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs
studio 7 designs

This bright and white home office gets a bit of bold contrast from smooth black surfaces, making sure that the environment doesn’t seem bland. Minimal and sleek furniture, large windows and ample artificial lighting make this a very productive and positive space.  

Take another tour - A modern home with creative touches in Noida

15 modern rooms with unusual floor ideas for your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks