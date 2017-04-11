A contemporary 3bhk apartment in Vadodara, Gujarat

Rendered for Mr. Vora and his family by the interior architects at Studio 7 Designs, this 3bhk flat in Vadodara is a stylish and contemporary affair offering tons of comfort. Fashionable furnishing, spacious rooms, trendy lights and a layout that eases communication make this apartment a must see. Sober hues combine with dark wooden elements in most places to ensure an elegant and warm look. The bedrooms are large, minimally decked yet visually appealing. Creative panels and smart storage solutions add to the attraction of the interiors.
Generous amounts of white, trendy furniture and powerful lighting make this living seem spacious and bright. Pretty pendant lights and neat wooden coffee tables complete the look. Vibrant floral prints on the chairs, the subtly printed wallpaper, and the orange cushions on the sofa lend colour and personality here.
From this vantage point, you can admire the way the wooden TV unit in the living room conceals the kitchen from plain view. A beautifully carved wooden partition acts as the backdrop for the white settee here, and lends character to the space.
Dark and smooth elements fill this flat with warmth, while geometrically-inspired screens and windows offer visual interest. The latter also allow light and air to pass through easily.
A sleek table with elegant granite top and contemporary chairs make the dining space cosy as well as aesthetic. The light hanging from the wood and white false ceiling is also unique, and we love how the dining merges with the kitchen.
Neutral and soothing hues paired with dark wooden elements make this bedroom appear stately and cosy. Mellow lighting, a fashionable inbuilt wardrobe and a large bed peppered with bright cushions complete the look here.
Large tinted glass windows allow sunlight to flood this bedroom without compromising privacy. They also offer stunning views of the city. Soft grey curtains, a neat dressing unit and a luxurious window seat make sure that this space is super comfortable.
White is the dominant hue in this minimally furnished bedroom, making it bright and spacious. Sleek wooden touches lend warmth here, while the grey printed bedspread breaks the monotony of white. A single abstract painting and a trendy wall-mounted dresser complete the look here.
This bright and white home office gets a bit of bold contrast from smooth black surfaces, making sure that the environment doesn’t seem bland. Minimal and sleek furniture, large windows and ample artificial lighting make this a very productive and positive space.
