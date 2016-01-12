The perfect escape home

A house or a home can be the perfect escape from all your worries and troubles. It can be a place of refuge and relaxation. A place to come home to after a long day at work and enjoy quality time with family and friends. It is no wonder people put in so much into making their homes comfortable and beautiful. Today, we will take a tour of one of those homes that offer the perfect escape. Since it is located on a slope of a hill, and they say you should run for the hills, so we figured this must be the perfect escape.The beautiful contemporary home is designed by Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos, architects based in Monterrey, Mexico.
Join us on this tour to be inspired. We hope you will find new and interesting ideas for your home through this tour.
This what the house in real life looks like. As you can see, the color scheme is more to grey, and it has a raw industrial design look with lots of grey cement left unpainted. The palm trees used for landscaping enhances the perfect escape feeling.
This is what the house looks like in computer graphics, and you can see here that it is located on the slope of a hill. The multi-dimensional design of the house with all its protrusions and varying heights makes it interesting and modern looking. The architectural design of the house with its varying levels and heights also create more space in the home overall.
The rooftop poolside by night looks like it could belong to a glamorous cocktail bar. The wooden flooring and the spectacular lighting with its interesting shadow play evokes a warm and relaxing mood. The comfortable deckchairs and the fabulous view of the city skyline makes this poolside the perfect getaway. It feels like you're looking down at the city from a far away place, and this gives one a feeling of having escaped from the big, bad city.
This living room looks like it could belong to a rock star. It has the glitz and glamour of rock and roll living with the style and swagger that comes with it. The disco ball pendant lamps and the sleek bar do help when it comes to achieving this rock and roll impression.
Browse through living room designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
In this part of the house, only black colored furniture has been used, and this creates a stylish and elegant look which compliments the rock and roll living room nicely. The bluish tint of the lighting on the fake ceiling adds some color to this living space.
As you can see from this picture, the living space is long rather than wide. This gives it a smooth, flowing feeling that belongs to an open plan living design. At the far end, we see the lookout point and the dining area adjacent to it.
We hope you have enjoyed the tour of this stylish home. For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at a traditional Indian home from tomorrow.