A fresh loft conversion

At homify, a key design principal is that no matter what awkward shape, layout, or size of a room—there is always potential to create something spectacular! This principal applies more so than ever in London, which is a city where space is at a premium and every inch is worth a small fortune.

Nuspace were the team behind this fresh loft conversion with their clients hoping to realise their own lofts hidden worth. It was a space in dire need of a makeover, and was a special long term investment, especially since there was a newly arrived child in the home. The south west London home was to receive a brand new bedroom, en suite, and nursery. Lets see how it turned out…