A fresh loft conversion

At homify, a key design principal is that no matter what awkward shape, layout, or size of a room—there is always potential to create something spectacular! This principal applies more so than ever in London, which is a city where space is at a premium and every inch is worth a small fortune.
Nuspace were the team behind this fresh loft conversion with their clients hoping to realise their own lofts hidden worth. It was a space in dire need of a makeover, and was a special long term investment, especially since there was a newly arrived child in the home. The south west London home was to receive a brand new bedroom, en suite, and nursery. Lets see how it turned out…
The loft in question lies within the top floor of this attached home. Lofts within these older homes are often left underutilised, and sometimes completely forgotten about…
But this isn't the case in this home. It's the simple touches in the newly configured loft that show how attention to detail can really pay off. Timber is the key elements in the bedroom which provides the space with a lovely organic feel. The room feels light and open thanks to the generous skylight and the mute colour scheme. Speaking of light—dual bedside table lights that hang either size of the bed is a funky addition.
A real statement has been made in the bathroom with some truly intriguing design choices by nuspace. Here we can see how combining two tiles of different style and texture can be perfect for creating a unique and stylish finish in a bathroom. The light stone appearance of the wall tiles contrast nicely against the navy blue shade of the floor tiles.
From this perspective we can see the opposite end of the bathroom which benefits immensely from the influx of light that comes from the skylight above. We especially love the curved oval shaped mirror which has been selected in conjunction with the glossy whiteness of the washing unit. The floating aspect along with its distinct curved style gives the toilet a definable contemporary look.
Lastly, we take a look within the nursery which is filled with thoughtful décor choices. It feels so warm and cosy thanks to the golden yellow saffron shade of the walls. Furniture has been arranged to be neat and practical. We especially love the armchair which will be used regularly nursing the baby or catching up on much needed sleep.
Overall, it's a fantastic example of how to decorate a nursery. If you need more inspiration for children's rooms be sure to click the link below which covers children from all ages.