5 Scandinavian bedroom ideas

Simple shapes, smart design and wood, wood, always plenty of wood… these are the key attributes by which Scandinavian furniture design tends to make itself known. But within those general rules, there is a great deal of space for variation and imagination. IKEA is just the tip of a very exciting design iceberg; there''s so much more to discover here.

This is why Scandinavian furniture has become renowned worldwide as some of the most visually distinctive as well as the most well-constructed it's possible to find. For bedrooms especially, where simple, uncluttered comfort is often the order of the day, choosing Scandinavian style furniture, or at least a fair few Scandinavian-style accessories, is an effective way of achieving an understated, livable atmosphere.

It's no wonder that furniture designers from all over the world draw heavily on Scandinavian influences in their work. Here are just a few bedroom bits and pieces from global designers—none of them based in Scandinavia—that prove the powerful international impact of Scandinavian design. Even more than that, they prove the powerful impact that Scandinavian-inspired pieces can have on your own bedroom.