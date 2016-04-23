7 beautiful entrance door ideas for your home

Its not uncommon to find double doors in the main entrance of the house. A regular wooden door is generally backed by a more sturdy (usually ugly) metal door. Take inspiration from this elegant metal door that makes it drool worthy. Safe, secure and sturdy with looks to match, this door can be used alone instead of putting up two doors. A matte steel finish with a hint of wood on the side panel makes it a pretty piece, just perfect for a main door.

Here are some more Ideas on beautiful main doors. The main door is the face of the house and it can serve as a great opportunity to express the personal style of the owner. It is where visitors can gauge the vibes of the home. So don't just ignore the main door that faces the world outside. Take inspiration from these lovely and practical designs to make that first impression worthy of the beautiful decor that's inside.