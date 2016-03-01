Innovative Storage Solutions for A Small Home

These beautiful and contemporary coffee tables serve as side tables or a bench for additional seating space in the living room but, the storage space within the tables is the highlight. Minimalist and practical, these tables look sleek in spite of a considerable holding capacity. From storing daily medicines to newspapers and magazines, these tables are extremely versatile and need not be restricted to any room. They won't seem out of place in a kitchen, living room or even the bathroom.

Innovative storage furniture is not hard to find. A keen eye for design and detail is what is needed to get the perfect purchase for your home. When space is at a premium, modern sleek furniture can be of great help providing the right sense of design, style, colour and taste to the home. If you have a small home and are looking for intelligent storage solutions, take a look at this ideabook on Clever storage solutions. Now what are you waiting for?