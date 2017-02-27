Using bamboo in your home

A little imagination and creativity can turn a drab and unused corner of the terrace or balcony into a charming little oasis of green. Bamboo sticks joined together make lovely pot holders for the plants and also for a boundary wall for a tiny garden space. Looks completely natural and ideal for the place rather than those plastic planters. Since bamboo can survive in the sun, wind, rain and dust, it is perfect for the outdoors. Bamboo is cheap as well so this little DIY project will cost very little.

