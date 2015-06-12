A Submerged House in London

Location, location, location. In our cities the most sought after houses and land allotments are always based upon its location. Being close to places of employment, public transport, amenities, culture, and other social and physical aspects of a city are important considerations that contribute to how we live our lives. In most cases the most sought after houses are within or close to the centre of the city. However, in these areas the house sizes and allotments are traditionally small, especially compared to the generous allotments available in outer areas.

So how do you expand a home, or build a new home fitting for a lifestyle that requires more space on an allotment that is small, or when there are issues regarding the city planning restrictions? These were just some of the issues facing Syte Architects when they were approached by their clients who had hoped to build a new London residence. Their architectural and design response was bold to say the least.