Declutter and tidy up the bedroom, as clutter can create bad energies. Minimalist and Scandinavian style furniture with a no nonsense layout is easy to maintain. The bedroom must be a private oasis that is warm and inviting. Stuff that does not belong there must be moved to other rooms. A sleek storage space with huge cupboards and wall shelves are perfect to store clothing and other personal items.

