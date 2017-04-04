7 pictures of iron grids that are elegant and protect your home

With today’s need for security, many residents have created huge perimeter walls around their homes for safety and privacy. We come across little walled cities wherever we go. We should also try to have varieties in enclosures that would also be pleasant visually. Continuous, fluid, permeable and pleasant enclosures are the trend that is easy on the eye without compromising on the security bit. So here are some examples that you can adapt to suit your home!
1. An internal grid that secures the home while being an art in itself, thanks to its intricate geometric designs and patterns. The grid is perfect on the street maintained an exclusive and fantastic design.
2. Doors do not necessarily have to be airtight. Doors can be made of glass or with creative designs that allow ventilation and secure at the same time.
3. Forged bars are in the trend now, but they are still a safe bet. They secure homes with their strong quality and can look delicate at the same time with elegant floral designs.
4. Large old buildings still use doors made of different materials. Wood combines with glass and iron has been a hit throughout the years with their sober outlook but an exciting finish.
5. The same composition as the previous one, but a radical change be achieved by using silver and gold coloured metals for a superior finish.
Get contrast and dynamism at the front door combining white with gold for an elegant look.
6. Modern techniques in manufacturing allow floral compositions and designs in wood cut out with a laser for an elegant and impeccable design for your main door.
7. Here again is an example of a majestic gate made of wood. The gate acts as a frame for the grating and is delicate and allows light and air.