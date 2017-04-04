Your browser is out-of-date.

7 pictures of iron grids that are elegant and protect your home

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Liva Kapı, LİVA KAPI &YAPI LİVA KAPI &YAPI Modern windows & doors
With today’s need for security, many residents have created huge perimeter walls around their homes for safety and privacy. We come across little walled cities wherever we go. We should also try to have varieties in enclosures that would also be pleasant visually. Continuous, fluid, permeable and pleasant enclosures are the trend that is easy on the eye without compromising on the security bit. So here are some examples that you can adapt to suit your home!

Apartamento 1101, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern windows & doors MDF Black
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

1.      An internal grid that secures the home while being an art in itself, thanks to its intricate geometric designs and patterns. The grid is perfect on the street maintained an exclusive and fantastic design.

自地自建, 勝暉建築工程行 勝暉建築工程行 Modern windows & doors
勝暉建築工程行
勝暉建築工程行

2.      Doors do not necessarily have to be airtight. Doors can be made of glass or with creative designs that allow ventilation and secure at the same time.

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern garden
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

3.    Forged bars are in the trend now, but they are still a safe bet. They secure homes with their strong quality and can look delicate at the same time with elegant floral designs.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

Liva Kapı, LİVA KAPI &YAPI LİVA KAPI &YAPI Modern windows & doors
LİVA KAPI &YAPI
LİVA KAPI &YAPI

4.  Large old buildings still use doors made of different materials. Wood combines with glass and iron has been a hit throughout the years with their sober outlook but an exciting finish.

Liva Kapı, LİVA KAPI &YAPI LİVA KAPI &YAPI Modern windows & doors
LİVA KAPI &YAPI
LİVA KAPI &YAPI

5. The same composition as the previous one, but a radical change be achieved by using silver and gold coloured metals for a superior finish.

Get contrast and dynamism at the front door combining white with gold for an elegant look.

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM BİNA KAPILARI, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern windows & doors
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

6. Modern techniques in manufacturing allow floral compositions and designs in wood cut out with a laser for an elegant and impeccable design for your main door.

Checkout 5 main door designs here.

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM BİNA KAPILARI, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Classic style windows & doors
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

7. Here again is an example of a majestic gate made of wood. The gate acts as a frame for the grating and is delicate and allows light and air.

A spacious family home in Ahmedabad
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


No, Thanks