36 lighting ideas to shine up your home!

Lighting is much more than a detail in your home, but it's often overlooked. In the bedroom and living room , or spaces destined for rest, it becomes even more important. The challenging part is amidst so many options to illuminate and create effects in your room, you have to choose the one that makes you comfortable in the environment. Today, we're here to help you with that.

If you are thinking of ways to brighten up your room, join us in browsing through these pictures that will provide 36 different bright lighting ideas for you!