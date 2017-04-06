Your browser is out-of-date.

36 lighting ideas to shine up your home!

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Residência Piatã II, Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Modern style bedroom Beige
Lighting is much more than a detail in your home, but it's often overlooked. In the bedroom and living room , or spaces destined for rest, it becomes even more important. The challenging part is amidst so many options to illuminate and create effects in your room, you have to choose the one that makes you comfortable in the environment. Today, we're here to help you with that. 

If you are thinking of  ways to brighten up your room, join us in browsing through these pictures that will provide 36 different bright lighting ideas for you!

1. The importance of lamps

homify Country style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Retreat in plaster

Apto moderno com personalidade, Priscila Koch Arquitetura + Interiores Priscila Koch Arquitetura + Interiores Modern style bedroom
Priscila Koch Arquitetura + Interiores

Priscila Koch Arquitetura + Interiores
Priscila Koch Arquitetura + Interiores
Priscila Koch Arquitetura + Interiores

3. Importance of natural lighting

Casa FC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Rustic style bedroom
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

4. The use of mirrors enhances lighting

Projeto de Interiores, KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores Modern style bedroom
KOSH Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores
KOSH Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
KOSH Arquitetura & Interiores

5. Large chandelier and recessed lighting on the bed

homify Modern style bedroom MDF Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Spots of light, luminaire and lighting on the wall

Quarto de Casal, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Modern style bedroom Wood Black
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura


7. Indirect and smooth at the head of the bed

Suíte JB, Dome arquitetura Dome arquitetura Modern style bedroom Grey
Dome arquitetura

Dome arquitetura
Dome arquitetura
Dome arquitetura

8. The lighting brings a new design

Casa Bosque das Mansões II, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Modern style bedroom Paper Brown
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

9. Style in light sources

Residência Piatã II, Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Modern style bedroom Beige
Milla Holtz &amp; Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura

Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura
Milla Holtz &amp; Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura
Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura

10. Large central light source

APARTAMENTO LOFT, HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS Industrial style bedroom
HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS

HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS
HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS
HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS

11. Yellowish light for a cozy bedroom

DORMITÓRIO 16m², Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores Rustic style bedroom
Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores

Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores
Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores
Elisa Vasconcelos Arquitetura Interiores

12. Low illumination

Quarto de Menina, Andressa Cobucci Estúdio Andressa Cobucci Estúdio Scandinavian style bedroom Wood Grey
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio

Andressa Cobucci Estúdio
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio
Andressa Cobucci Estúdio

13. A lighted mirror like a dressing room

Residência LB, Humanize Arquitetura Humanize Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Humanize Arquitetura

Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

14. Lights in niches and crystal chandeliers

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Built-in headboard

homify Modern style bedroom MDF Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. Three light sources for desired effect

Apartamento The Falls 3 quartos, LEDS Arquitetura LEDS Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
LEDS Arquitetura

LEDS Arquitetura
LEDS Arquitetura
LEDS Arquitetura

17. Oval design on the ceiling for the main light source

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Banners in the ceiling and spots on the headboard

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Lampboard protagonist

Residência GG2, Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores
Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores

20. Light up the television

Apartamento Buritis, Nayla Diniz Arquitetura Nayla Diniz Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Nayla Diniz Arquitetura

Nayla Diniz Arquitetura
Nayla Diniz Arquitetura
Nayla Diniz Arquitetura

21. Rectangular lampshades and ceiling lamps

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern style bedroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

22. Small yellow light sources

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style bedroom Wood White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

23. Chandelier that is part of the decoration

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

24. Chandelier with indirect lighting

Vila Madalena | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern style bedroom
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

25. Directional lights

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

26. Classic Chandelier and Christmas Blinker

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

27. Only a large source of square lighting

Quarto Casal - GL, Lana Rocha Interiores Lana Rocha Interiores Modern style bedroom
Lana Rocha Interiores

Lana Rocha Interiores
Lana Rocha Interiores
Lana Rocha Interiores

28. Natural and wall lighting

Penthouse Riviera de Sao Lourenço, Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores Tropical style bedroom
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores

Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores
Mayra Lopes Arquitetura | Interiores

29. Yellowish indirect lighting

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern style bedroom
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

30. Opening to the outside at the head of the bed

Casa³, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

31. For bedroom and office, two types of lighting

Apartamento Residencial APA, Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura
Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura

32. Indirect lighting around the entire room

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

33. Round Ceiling Chandelier

Apartamento JD, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Classic style bedroom
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

34. Black and white with lots of light

Suíte Master - CASA COR 2013, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Eclectic style bedroom
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

35. Wall full of lamps

homify Modern style bedroom Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

36. Floor-to-ceiling lights

Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
An elegant home full of style in Hyderabad
Which lighting designs do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


