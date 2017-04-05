12 pictures to combine your living room, dining room and kitchen in small homes

Combining a living room, dining room and kitchen in one has become a popular feature of small homes. To make the home feel more spacious, the architects negate the barrier wall. As a result, we have a living room with integrated dining room and kitchen. Some people may not be comfortable if the atmosphere of the kitchen can be seen by the guests. But this kind of layout will add warmth and intimacy between family members, and between the occupants of the house with their guests.

Here are some of our favourite designs of the living room, dining room and kitchen in one. We hope you will be inspired.