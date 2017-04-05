Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 pictures to combine your living room, dining room and kitchen in small homes

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Фантазия, he.d group he.d group Industrial style kitchen Copper/Bronze/Brass Orange
Loading admin actions …

Combining a living room, dining room and kitchen in one has become a popular feature of small homes. To make the home feel more spacious, the architects negate the barrier wall. As a result, we have a living room with integrated dining room and kitchen. Some people may not be comfortable if the atmosphere of the kitchen can be seen by the guests. But this kind of layout will add warmth and intimacy between family members, and between the occupants of the house with their guests.   

Here are some of our favourite designs of the living room, dining room and kitchen in one. We hope you will be inspired. 

1. The kitchen is at the front door

Box House, SAINZ arquitetura SAINZ arquitetura Industrial style living room Grey
SAINZ arquitetura

SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura
SAINZ arquitetura

This design may still awkward for the people of India. The plus side, we must keep a tidy kitchen at any time and decorate it, so alluring when viewed.

2. There's plenty of space to eat together

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Industrial style living room
CASA CALDA

CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA

If the table is not big enough to eat together, the rest of the guests can sit on the couch or the middle of the kitchen table.

3. The industrial style

Фантазия, he.d group he.d group Industrial style kitchen Copper/Bronze/Brass Orange
he.d group

he.d group
he.d group
he.d group

A long kitchen table, as pictured here is ideal for those who like to cook. Nuance industrial design reflected on the concrete roof and pillars of solid wood, it feels open to everyone. 

4. The classic warmth

Квартира- студия 46 м/кв., metrixdesign metrixdesign Industrial style living room
metrixdesign

metrixdesign
metrixdesign
metrixdesign

The classic style can be applied not only in a big houses, but in small houses too. Choose only accessories that are synonymous with that style. For example, a chandelier shaped as shown.

5. Practical and effective for newlyweds

Mieszkanie dla wielbiciela Salvadora Dali, studio projektowe KODA design Dawid Kotuła studio projektowe KODA design Dawid Kotuła Industrial style living room
studio projektowe KODA design Dawid Kotuła

studio projektowe KODA design Dawid Kotuła
studio projektowe KODA design Dawid Kotuła
studio projektowe KODA design Dawid Kotuła

Retro-style chairs and back-splash motif makes this room thick with the style of the 50s. The arrangement and selection of furniture should be taken into consideration to ensure that the room with the three functions is not overcrowded and functions effectively.

6. More airy with light

Дизайн квартиры в Таллине, Яна Сахаревич Яна Сахаревич Scandinavian style living room
Яна Сахаревич

Яна Сахаревич
Яна Сахаревич
Яна Сахаревич

To make the room more spacious, flat screen television and bookshelves are hung on the wall. There are different lights in each area, and the shape is different. Light and white colors always manage to make a small room seem larger. 


7. The kitchen, dining room, living room full of color for young children

loop house, 株式会社スタジオ・チッタ Studio Citta 株式会社スタジオ・チッタ Studio Citta Eclectic style dining room
株式会社スタジオ・チッタ Studio Citta

株式会社スタジオ・チッタ Studio Citta
株式会社スタジオ・チッタ Studio Citta
株式会社スタジオ・チッタ Studio Citta

Once through the entrance area, we are greeted by the kitchen. This kind of interior style is widely used in Japanese and Korean modern apartment, not without reason. If you have a kitchen, you're more likely to cook at home and can save loads of money on eating out.  A thought that can be replicated by anyone, especially students or workers living away from the family.

8. Overlooking the green open area

池花の家 プライベートなライトコートを持つ広がりの家, アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 アトリエ24一級建築士事務所 Modern garden
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所

アトリエ24一級建築士事務所
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所
アトリエ24一級建築士事務所

There are times when the shape of the room is narrow and elongated, like this picture. For these homeowners, limited space is not a reason to reduce closeness to nature. Even a small piece of land can still be used as a green open area and sliding doors can be left open, so the fresh air and green grass can be enjoyed from inside the house.

9. One room, many functions

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style dining room
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

Besides cooking and dining together, the residents use this room as an entertainment room and library. Interesting right?

10. A safe play space for children

壁はいらない…開放感とゆとりをつくる技, 株式会社スタイル工房 株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房
株式会社スタイル工房

While cooking or doing other household activities, parents can monitor their children playing in the living room, which is just across the kitchen. Make sure children can not reach the stove or other dangerous objects in the kitchen.

11. Variations in the kitchen at the front door

Projeto M|D, Office Duo Arquitetura e Interiores Office Duo Arquitetura e Interiores Industrial style dining room MDF Grey
Office Duo Arquitetura e Interiores

Office Duo Arquitetura e Interiores
Office Duo Arquitetura e Interiores
Office Duo Arquitetura e Interiores

This is a design that aims to maximize the function of the existing space without leaving out the aesthetic aspect. Floodlights make the room look bright and they serve as a simple decoration that adorn the room.

11. The living room without a sofa

古民家改修：通り土間のある家, m5_architecte m5_architecte Asian style dining room Wood Wood effect
m5_architecte

m5_architecte
m5_architecte
m5_architecte

Guess where the living room in this picture is?  It's the wooden platform that's on a higher level, perfect for relaxing and watching television while lying down. No need to fear the cold because of the wooden floors are warm and absorbs heat. 

12. Wardrobe and bookshelf

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

One way to save space is to maximize storage space. Pictured here we can see that the closet near the kitchen also serves as a bookshelf. A smart solution that is very effective. 

We hope you've discovered some design ideas suitable for your home. For more inspiration, have a look at Mexican style interior design ideas.

A beautiful and vibrant Mumbai residence
Which interior design did you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks