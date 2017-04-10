Your browser is out-of-date.

An elegant and spacious Bangalore home worth 2 crores

Justwords Justwords
Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Often, creative and contemporary designs paired with beautiful materials are enough to make a house stand out. This luxurious house worth 2 crores in Bangalore is an example of that, thanks to the vision and talent of the architects at A360 Architects. Sober and neutral hues like grey, white and wood create the perfect backdrop for the home’s unique structure and spacious, bright interiors. Trendy furniture, smart use of glass, sleek lines and brilliant lighting help too. You will also come across fashionable storage solutions and lovely false ceilings too, which are added attractions.

Cutting-edge facade

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern houses
A360architects

Contermporary Elegance

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

The unique trapezoidal shape of the facade lends the house a fashionable ship-like look. Light and sober hues enhance the impressive size of the structure, while the wooden gates add warmth here.

Snazzy living

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern living room
A360architects

Contermporary Elegance

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

An ultramodern false ceiling, new-age lighting, stylish white sofas and warm wooden flooring make the large living area inviting.

View of the staircase

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern living room
A360architects

Contermporary Elegance

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

From the living space, the industrial chic structure and look of the staircase can be easily appreciated. Steel cables hold the entire structure up, while glass balustrades ensure visual openness for the interior.

View of the mezzanine

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern living room
A360architects

Contermporary Elegance

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

Lavish use of glass allows you to view the mezzanine clearly, and appreciate the double height nature of the living space. Large glass windows on either side flood the interiors with natural light.

Modern dining

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern dining room
A360architects

Contermporary Elegance

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

Trendy white and chrome chairs surround a glossy white table to make mealtimes stylish and cheerful. The wall unit on the left is rendered in dark glossy wood, and features sleek floating shelves to display collectibles.

Impressive home theatre

Home Theater A360architects Multimedia roomFurniture Interior designers i
A360architects

Home Theater

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

Brown and white is the colour scheme of this luxurious home theatre, with its snazzy false ceiling and plush couches. Large glass windows bring in sunlight to liven up the room.


Practical home office

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern study/office
A360architects

Contermporary Elegance

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

Gleaming brown cabinets, sleek designs and a couple of trendy chairs make the home office soothing, convenient and productive.

Large and lavish bedroom

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects BedroomBeds & headboards
A360architects

Contermporary Elegance

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

A glossy grey feature wall, dark wooden elements and a beautiful bed are the highlights of this spacious bedroom. The layered false ceiling is indirectly lit and looks brilliant.

Smart integration

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern living room
A360architects

Contermporary Elegance

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

We love how sliding glass doors open up the living space to a neat wooden terrace. This allows ample ventilation and influx of sunlight.

Lush terrace

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern garden Plant,Property,Furniture,Building,Chair,Table,Flowerpot,Interior design,Houseplant,Urban design
A360architects

Contermporary Elegance

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

Beautiful potted greens, a neat patch of lawn and stylish vertical gardening take this open terrace to heights of designer delight.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


