19 simple ideas for making your minimalist garden spectacular

Minimalist gardens are a trend these days. Such garden designs are actually not difficult to create, it just takes some sensitivity, intuition and guidance to organise various elements in order to make a creative landscape for your mini garden. Try adding one or more of the following simple touches you see here to make your modern minimalist garden bloom and blossom!
Terraced gardens can give the impression of spaciousness to a limited extent. Try adding different levels to your garden to save space.
Using different materials helps to add interest to a garden. In this garden design, elements of stone, wood and gravel are used in the higher part, while the element of water flows at the bottom.
Whether it's a broad or narrow space, you can add interest to your minimalist garden by dividing the garden space. Pictured here we see a patio area using light-colored tiles, similar to the rocks on the other side. This makes the plants and the space planted with grass stand out more.
A terrace with wooden floors presents a warm and elegant atmosphere. Similarly, a garden with footrests made of wood in the grass. Natural impressions will shine throughout the day. Make sure you purchase wood suitable for the local climate in India.
This alternative design combines the living room with a minimalist garden. The living room is lower than the garden space around it, creating a cosy enclave surrounded by greenery.
The gurgling sound of water is soothing while relaxing in the garden. However, you also want to save on water consumption in the home. To do this, you can use fountain pumps specifically for a dry garden. Arrange it in such a way that the water gurgling sound could be heard clearly from various points of the park.
Pictured here we see a pergola providing shade for the outdoor living room facing the garden. The garden will also be protected from excessive sunlight that can damage the plants. You can choose a pergola made of wood, bamboo, steel or aluminum. Select the materials to suit the style of your home.
Do you have a narrow garden space? No need to worry. Move your lazy chair to the corner of the garden. Do not forget to bring a small table to place a drinks or snacks. See, you're ready to relax now.
One solution for a lack of garden space is to utilise a simple garden bed, as shown in the picture. The design of this garden bed also allows it to be used as a divider. Fill the garden bed with the brightly colored flowers, such as hydrangeas or dahlias.
When the sky grows dark, your minimalist garden will be more interesting if decorated with garden lights or spot lights. Use the lights in a way that it highlights the plants. The cosy garden atmosphere pictured here is perfect for relaxing.
Fargesia bamboo is often used in minimalist gardens. In addition to functioning as an air filter, bamboo Fargesia is calming for anyone who sees it. These plants can live in different seasons of the year. Bamboo can also be used as a barrier, or a green wall. Bamboo Fargesia cannot breed, so no need to worry about your small garden growing into a bamboo forest.
Do not be discouraged if your garden space is small. Zen-style gardens can be created even in a small area, such as pictured here. Materials needed are ornamental stones, shrubs, and wood. You can also add unique objects like lanterns, statues or wooden bridges.
What if your apartment has no land at all to make a garden? Now there are a variety of techniques to make a minimalist garden anyway. For example by creating a vertical garden, green walls or simply by arranging some plants in pots, as shown in this picture.
Miniature gardens can be placed anywhere, on the patio, in the home, or in your minimalist garden. One idea is to use a pot or a cast shaped like a stone to plant a miniature garden. You could also take advantage of goods that are unused, such as damaged plastic buckets or even tin cans.
Cover the wall with stone clad coverings. Wall coverings of colorful stones or natural stone can be easily obtained, and make the garden more beautiful and rustic.
Thanks to technological advances, now fireplaces can be placed outdoors without wood. The fireplace in this picture uses gas or electricity, and is more convenient and environmentally friendly. Perfect for cosy evening in the garden.
Just imagine if there was a bed as comfortable as this in your minimalist garden. Anyone who comes will surely linger and will not want to go home.
What good is a garden if not to enjoy? If the weather is clear, put a comfortable sofa, a fireplace, and a hammock in the middle of your minimalist garden. Perfect for spending long nights with friends and family.
Pictured here we can see that each area in the garden uses a different material for the flooring. Elements of wood, combined with a stone pathway and white pebbles bring striking contrast to the grassy areas. You can also add a pond on the grassy area for more effect.
The entrance is the first impression of your home. It's also a great place for a miniature garden.
Hopefully the ideas above will be helpful in giving a unique touch to your minimalist garden.