Sparkle your home with Scandinavian furniture

Scandinavian home décor style is characterised by simple clean lines, understated elegance and minimalistic adornments. Due to the low temperatures in this region, homes are built with flawless craftsmanship to allow maximum natural light and warmth at all hours of the day. Designers generally follow simple Swedish, Marimekko Retro, Gustavian and Josef Frank’s decorative styles and when decorating rooms in Scandinavian style. Wood is a major component in this style as it brings warmth and color to the décor and wooden furniture from mid-century designers like Arne Jacobsen and Hans Wegner are still popular.
As winters are harsh in this region and days are very short during winter most homes are painted in soft pastel colors to capture and disperse as much light as possible. Homes are also fitted with fireplaces and have strong insulation in walls and roofs to retain warmth. Blue is a popular color in Scandinavia and homes mix it with other fresh shades like like white, green, brown, yellow etc.
This lavender tinged Scandinavian dining room showcases influence of pop culture on local decor that keeps surfacing in homes where people want to achieve different look from standard white and black. Simplistic has been given a new meaning here as both chair and table are supported with black tubular steel legs and this design style is visible in drop down stick chandeliers in purple just above the dining table.
White table and white walls retain local flavor which is supported by the trendy black and white abstract poster. Lavender curtains keep company of the trendy dining chairs which add verve to the rectangular room. Large glass doors before the dining area bring in natural light and sunshine into the area and make eating in this room with the family a pleasure.
Decorated in Scandinavian style this elegant living room symbolizes simplicity. Grey sofa against a white background has monochromatic appeal which is enhanced by the bright green rug in the living room. Furniture is focused on functionality more than grandeur and number of items in a room is also placed according to necessity as minimal clutter is the norm. Like other Nordic homes, the floor of this living room is also made of wood which gives a lovely contrast to white walls and green rug before the sofa. The simplistic décor is brightened with the presence of abstract colorful painting on the wall that has used several colors within a single frame.
Which kid would not wall in love with this charming nursery where white is a little subdued and intermixed with pink and black to create a happy play area? Bunk beds are every child’s dream but these have a tendency to clutter the nursery so in this place they have been stacked up against a wall to leave space around the room. The highlight of this nursery is black accents spread on walls with pretty owls, messages and initials of its occupants. Furniture is entirely white while furnishings are a mix of pink and black. To create space for studies a long and narrow table has been set up against the opposite wall that provides sufficient space for both children to keep their books and stationery without fighting for space.
Monochromatic bathrooms are common in Nordic homes but this is one among the few which has managed to accommodate laundry area into the small bathroom without cluttering up the area. Wooden floors and walls give a contemporary touch to this pristine bathroom that can perform multiple tasks in a small space. To enjoy the functionality of shower and bathtub in restrictive space both have been cleverly combined by building the shower faucet above tub to avoid spilling water. Notice these floating wooden shelves below the washbasin made from reclaimed wood? They provide a striking contrast to white wall tiles and bring a healthy dose of color into the bathroom. Artistic monochrome tiles add to this creative atmosphere which even has a built in cupboard tucked into a tiny corner.
Scandinavian kitchens are generally decorated in earthly colors along with white to give a boost to the cook’s mood during early mornings when it is too cold to step out of a warm bed. As nights are long during winter families like to spend time with each other and that is usually done in the kitchen where extra tables or a breakfast bar are a regular norm. In this large and spacious kitchen everything piece of kitchen implement and furniture has been neatly arranged to have a clutter free area.
To match the earthy brickwork backsplash the kitchen has been given red granite counter while chimney and oven have light blue accents. To create space for every kind of cutlery and implement in the kitchen, rows of wide drawers have been created under the counter instead of a single cabinet door. Large door cabinets above the kitchen counter create adequate storage space for other kitchen essentials.
