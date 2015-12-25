Sparkle your home with Scandinavian furniture

Scandinavian home décor style is characterised by simple clean lines, understated elegance and minimalistic adornments. Due to the low temperatures in this region, homes are built with flawless craftsmanship to allow maximum natural light and warmth at all hours of the day. Designers generally follow simple Swedish, Marimekko Retro, Gustavian and Josef Frank’s decorative styles and when decorating rooms in Scandinavian style. Wood is a major component in this style as it brings warmth and color to the décor and wooden furniture from mid-century designers like Arne Jacobsen and Hans Wegner are still popular.

As winters are harsh in this region and days are very short during winter most homes are painted in soft pastel colors to capture and disperse as much light as possible. Homes are also fitted with fireplaces and have strong insulation in walls and roofs to retain warmth. Blue is a popular color in Scandinavia and homes mix it with other fresh shades like like white, green, brown, yellow etc.