How to make your small guest room spacious

Most families give up their bedrooms and other areas of their house when guests stay overnight. In large cities it is difficult to have a separate bedroom decorated specifically for guests unless it is a large penthouse apartment with four to five bedrooms. If you have an extra room that is used as a storage area for winter clothing and other seasonal things then it is most likely to need a thorough cleaning and makeover before you can proudly showcase it to your house guest.
Here are some easy tips that you can use to make the room presentable and comfortable for your house guest without costing you a sizable sum of money. If the room has a double bed then you are safe from a major expense but if it does not then get a few basics like bed, bed side table, clothes hangers and make use of accessories around your house to decorate the room.
Cupboards built into the wall leave space on the open floor that can be used for more important tasks like keeping furniture and leave sufficient space around the room for easy movement of people in the room. Even if half the wall is converted to a floor to roof cupboard that can work as a storage for winter clothes and space can be created for guests to use. Sliding doors are suited to large cupboards as they are easier to manage and more attractive.
The wall to wall cupboard in this bedroom with opaque fiber doors is smart and private. Light grey color blends in with the color palette of the room to become an elegant fixture. Clever shelf designs create space for all types of clothes and shoes that a guest may have along with large shelf to store the suitcase too.
Mirrors have the ability to add depth and length to a room, making it appear huge and spacious. To make a house guest feel welcome and comfortable, the guest room should be decorated in such a manner that it does not look inferior to other bedrooms in the house. While comforts like fans, soft beds, clean bathroom, sufficient storage area etc. are expected, guests also feel honoured if the room is designed well and provides privacy when desired.
This guest room may be designed in a simplistic manner but provides comfort and space to its occupant as it is not overcrowded with furniture but has all the basic necessities required for a houseguest staying for a short duration. Decorated in soft pastel shades, the low rustic bed has sufficient number of cushions for resting in comfort. Wall to wall mirror has been given a futuristic look with mirror pieces stuck in different shapes and sizes.
If a guest room lacks sufficient space for a full length bed then the host can always consider options like fold able futon or a sofa cum bed. These fold able beds can be pulled out to its full length when a person has to sleep and during the day can be turned into a wide sofa with the mattress as a backrest zone. In the sofa set created by master craftsmen at Nature Flow a guest can enjoy best of both worlds. The wide wooden supports on both sides turn into handles and trays for the sofa when everything is folded up into the shape of a sofa. To ensure that the mattress does not fold or slip away during the exercise of shifting it from sofa to bed and back, it is tied up onto the centre frame.
Guest rooms are usually sparsely decorated and most of the furniture and knickknacks are from thrift shops and abandoned items in the house so why not make it cheerful and trendy with this attractive lighting system. Designed by Esther Patterson the founder of Curiosa and Curiosa, this pendant style chandelier with decadence tassel lights is shaped like a pear at the bottom. With the bright light of this chandelier no other lighting system is required in this room as the contrast of shapes and colors make it an eye-catching collection.
The drop down chandeliers look more like upturned candle holders hanging by wires and add to the retro touch of the room. When a guest wants to read a book or do some writing at the desk late into the night then they can switch off any of the three lights in the set and leave one alone for the task.
Large floor to almost ceiling level windows make a room appear large and spacious. In this beautiful guest room decorated in minimaliststyle the large potted plant before the windows give character and energy to pastel color palette of the region. With these large windows your house guests can wake up to bright and cheerful mornings with sunlight shining into the room. To make the windows look taller and wider these curtains are fixed higher than upper rim of the windows. Light brown tone of curtains in direct contrast to pale walls and white windows make the room smart and attractive. To make it easy for guests to manage their luggage there is also a long bench type settee that can be used to keep several other objects besides luggage.
Besides providing all facilities to family guests like food, clean linen and storage area to keep their belongings, it is also advisable to give them a room with an attached bathroom that is meant for their exclusive use during their stay. When you present a bedroom with an attached bath to your guest ensure that it is neat and all the taps and gadgets in it are working properly.
It is considered good etiquette if sufficient quantity of toiletries are kept in the bathroom whether your guest uses them or not is immaterial. The bathroom here is a small one that has open shelves for towels and toiletries right below the wash basin area with smart oval mirror. It is always the warmth and care that you show to the house guest which will remain in their memory, that includes trying to understand their needs as you would of your family members.
