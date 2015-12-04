How to make your small guest room spacious

Most families give up their bedrooms and other areas of their house when guests stay overnight. In large cities it is difficult to have a separate bedroom decorated specifically for guests unless it is a large penthouse apartment with four to five bedrooms. If you have an extra room that is used as a storage area for winter clothing and other seasonal things then it is most likely to need a thorough cleaning and makeover before you can proudly showcase it to your house guest.

Here are some easy tips that you can use to make the room presentable and comfortable for your house guest without costing you a sizable sum of money. If the room has a double bed then you are safe from a major expense but if it does not then get a few basics like bed, bed side table, clothes hangers and make use of accessories around your house to decorate the room.