Simple homes with unique colour themes

Colours bring harmony and peace to a home and its surroundings which is why there are very few homes with dark exteriors like black and purple. Exterior and interior colours of the walls set the mood for a home, and choosing the right tone is essential as it reflects the owner’s personality and taste. Every colour has a personality and style which also has the ability to bring happiness and peace to occupants of the house.

People usually use a mix of light and dark colors for exteriors to create the perfect look and also protect the house exteriors from environmental factors like sunlight, rain, hail and snow. While top quality exterior paints provide protection to a large extent, they are expensive which sometimes make house-owners reconsider their decision. To ensure that your home’s exterior paint is long lasting and aesthetically pleasing take the advice of an expert that can give the best suggestion. Here are some interesting color schemes that enhance the house structure and can be adopted to suit modern homes with similar layout.