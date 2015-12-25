Simple homes with unique colour themes

Colours bring harmony and peace to a home and its surroundings which is why there are very few homes with dark exteriors like black and purple. Exterior and interior colours of the walls set the mood for a home, and choosing the right tone is essential as it reflects the owner’s personality and taste. Every colour has a personality and style which also has the ability to bring happiness and peace to occupants of the house.
People usually use a mix of light and dark colors for exteriors to create the perfect look and also protect the house exteriors from environmental factors like sunlight, rain, hail and snow. While top quality exterior paints provide protection to a large extent, they are expensive which sometimes make house-owners reconsider their decision. To ensure that your home’s exterior paint is long lasting and aesthetically pleasing take the advice of an expert that can give the best suggestion. Here are some interesting color schemes that enhance the house structure and can be adopted to suit modern homes with similar layout.
Pink signifies love, charm and cuteness and this lovely house surrounded by glowing lights and beautiful landscaped garden stands for all those feelings of affection and more. Though pink is always associated with women it is also said to stimulate energy, joy, confidence and action. Built on two levels this pretty pink house has a large sit-out at the back and large windows that maintain natural airflow and sunlight within the house. This open sit-out is also surrounded by a pretty garden with flowers. Picture windows outlined with black wooden frames enhance the attractiveness of its pastel surface.
Though green is the color of most plants and vegetation around us and signifies fertility, it is not a common tone for exteriors of houses. Built in country style with a raised floor the home embodies serenity and simplicity. Steps leading up to the front veranda are laid out in small circles and constructed with red limestone while small flowering plants along the border of the house give the house pretty countryside atmosphere.
Charming green windows and doors that open up in all four sides of the house, bring in sunshine and positive energy. Terracotta tiles on the roof help to maintain cool temperature during summer and are especially suited for tropical areas. The pretty house has a wide patio around the front section which can be used as a sit-out by family members during hot summer afternoons.
Though yellow stands for sunshine which is the elixir of life, few people today have sunshine yellow as an exterior colour for their house. This pretty little yellow house built in traditional south Indian style has a grand entrance with golden colored gates to give a warm welcome to guests. Brown sandstone tiles form a wide walkway from gate to the steps leading up towards brown entrance door. As it is built on a large property the house has been constructed on single level with a large porch and iron bench for relaxation in the evenings.
This enchanting holiday home located in Southern Alps is designed by Italianarchitects Aldo Rampazzi which provides owners with amazing views of Lake Maggiore and surrounding hillside. The front facade of this villa is designed out of stone and glass which bring sunlight every morning to bedrooms and awaken everyone joyously. The area surrounding swimming pool deck and facade has a lovely shade of blue which adds vitality and sparkle. This is a house built for entertainment and as there are large rooms and a spacious lawn along with a private swimming pool. There is a long blue staircase leading from swimming pool deck to the first floor of the building tucked away on the side behind palm trees. Though located on a hillock overlooking the lake the house has strong barricades around the outside boundary wall to protect its occupants.
Brown is associated with earth and signifies comfort, support and loyalty all of which are essential for protection and well-being of family members within a home. A brown country style house as this made with timber exudes warmth and positive energy with brightness shining through its windows. Built in two levels in elongated style the elegant brown house has long windows on upper level for sunlight and fresh air. Balcony barrier on the upper floor balcony has also been made of wood with artistically crafted wooden pillars for support.
High barrier boundary wall made out reclaimed wooden slats gives privacy to family members when they want to relax on the front patio. Just as the brown color signifies quality in limited quantities, this brown house too has made maximum use of available space in designing its exteriors and interiors in the best possible manner.
There is an elusive quality about white color which creates an air of whimsical mystery around it. Though white signifies purity, innocence and peace these are difficult to maintain and problems are a part of life. This has been symbolized in a beautiful manner by this attractive white Mexican farmhouse with green and yellow accents which is surrounded by greenery. Built on two levels to house a large family, the white building’s windows have been given attractive yellow accents while balcony awning and curtains are green.
Red limestone tiles lend color to wide patio and also pathway running around the building and also provide contrast to carved marble columns with white flower pots. To maintain the white color theme of the house exteriors, both garden and patio furniture are white with intricate carvings on body and handles. Red terracotta tiles on the roof give a rustic to front porch roof supported by thick stately pillars. The entire property is surrounded by white boundary wall for protection and has plenty of fruit bearing trees which maintain cool temperature during hot summers.
For more ideas on colourful front facades of houses view this interesting ideabookon our homify magazine.