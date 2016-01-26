A custom made Indian home full of surprise

The unique selling point for this beautiful house is that nothing here has been bought, rather the whole house has been custom designed to suit the taste and style of the clients. Everything has been custom designed for the project, including all the tables, chairs, fabrics, curtains, flooring inserts, and all the wood as well as metal furniture. As you browse through the pictures of the house, you might notice that clients have a certain affinity for the colour white, wood, and brass. This beautiful house is designed by andblack design studio, interior architects based in Ahmedabad. Join us on this tour of a beautiful custom designed house and get ready to be inspired. We hope you find some new and interesting ideas through this tour.
The living room is dressed in wood accents. The coffee table has unique angles created with a black metal frame which slants just like how the entrance door which you will soon see. Maybe this is the crooked house with the crooked man we learnt about in that children's song! Browse through coffee table and side table designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
An aerial view of the living room presents an interesting angle of this cosy living space. Although, from this perspective, the coffee table doesn't look like what it actually looks like. Not to worry though, we'll have a closer look at the coffee table in the next picture.
With an impressive entrance like this, it's difficult not to be excited and curious to see the rest of the house. Both the wooden grill and door create an interesting visual effect by the way it slants and dents; it's almost like an optical illusion in a sense. Let's check out the inside of the house shall we?
Not many modern houses these days have a separate dining room, mainly because there's simply no space. However, this house has been custom designed in a traditional way in a sense with a separate dining room. Let's have a look at the dining room next.
Now, we get a closer look at the dining room and see that it has been quite artistically designed with printed blinds depicting a tree. The unique angles and the black metal frames we saw on the coffee table in the living room have been replicated here on the pendant lamps hanging from the ceiling above the dining table.
Who doesn't love a balcony with a swing? This lovely wooden swing is perfect for swinging away all your worries on the balcony, and it looks great too. Next, let's look at the bedrooms in this house.
Black is an unusual color to use in the bedroom, but done the right way, it can be outstanding. This mostly white bedroom has an accent wall in black, and carries it off nicely since it is quite a bright room with plenty of natural light and bright lights too. So, there you go, a bedroom in black can be as elegant as that slinky black dress as well.
This children's bedroom with splashes of the colour yellow here and there makes it a cheerful and bright sunny room perfect for a kid. The abundance of storage shelves in this children's bedroom ensures that the bedroom will be less of a mess, we hope. We have come to the end of our tour of this beautiful custom designed house. We hope you have enjoyed it as much as we did. For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at a lavish home with a hidden treasure.