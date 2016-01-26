A custom made Indian home full of surprise

The unique selling point for this beautiful house is that nothing here has been bought, rather the whole house has been custom designed to suit the taste and style of the clients. Everything has been custom designed for the project, including all the tables, chairs, fabrics, curtains, flooring inserts, and all the wood as well as metal furniture. As you browse through the pictures of the house, you might notice that clients have a certain affinity for the colour white, wood, and brass. This beautiful house is designed by andblack design studio, interior architects based in Ahmedabad. Join us on this tour of a beautiful custom designed house and get ready to be inspired. We hope you find some new and interesting ideas through this tour.