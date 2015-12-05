A family home like no other

Home is where the heart is. This saying applies to everyone, whether they live in a family home or not. However, when you have a family, your family is your heart, the love of your life, and your home. The home we are about to take a tour of is designed for an Indian family in Mumbai. Neutral colours make the home modern, while splashes of colour here and there liven it up and give it an Indian touch. You will find unique colour combinations and great ideas on how to add colour to your home through this tour. This lovely family home is designed by Kunal & Associates, interior architects based in Mumbai.

Let's browse through some pictures of this beautiful home shall we?