​A housing society with futuristic appeal

If you were looking for a modern apartment with stylish interiors, look no more. We bring you an apartment building that has all the options of a 2,3 and 4 BHK. Some of the flats are even duplex and come with multi level living. The façade is inspired with organic themes and flowing spaces, which provide ample shade and provision for cross ventilation. This building is also provided with a shopping mall at the ground level for added comfort. Lets start the tour of this inspiring housing society. designed by Organic Architecture, architects in Panjim, Goa.
On entering inside, we witness a study room that is easily carved out of some extra space. This place is designed with a charming concept. This area is bright, cheerful and perfect for setting a working mood in the home office. Every single element like the floor, walls, ceiling and even the products are so engaging that they will leave you astonished with the collective charm. Try going for colourful yet soothing furniture for a deeper effect.
This housing property has two buildings that collectively have 32 flats. All of them are designed with beautiful exteriors and even more beautiful interiors. The exteriors are made brighter with the help of contrasting colours that lend a radiant glow. The shapes of roofs and ceilings create a dramatic effect over the sculptural facade. There is enough room provided for walking and jogging. Also, the place is engulfed in nature for ensuring fresh air and cooler surroundings.
The kitchen is the engine of the house. It should be cleverly designed to include all modern appliances and styles. The kitchen of this house is intricately designed with an in-room dining area and beautiful melange of colours that light up the whole room in extreme divinity. The wise use of wooden mica and grey granite make the kitchen look special and extremely warm. If one may notice, the lighting of this area is effectively done in the most stylish way possible.
The living room of this complex is so strategically designed that it invokes a perfect modern look in the close company of natural surroundings. A nature-laden wallpaper and array of planters fill the living room with natural delight. A series of colourful sofa sets and chaise lounge further help you relax and rejoice in the company of friends and family. There is also a provision of home theatre that is friendly separated from the living room by a tinted glass wall.
A dining room is always a highly essential area of the house. It ideally brings the whole family together that relish a hot sizzling meal in each other’s company. The dining room of this complex is beautifully situated besides the living room. It is a separate zone that is highlighted with a modern dining table in the middle that is surrounded by wooden chairs on one side and a wall-mounted platform on the other. The main wall is fitted with a harmonious painting those projects perfect contrast to the subtle interiors.
Hope this architecture has enriched you with ample new ideas and inspiration. You must also take a look at this epitome of talents : A home with crazy talents