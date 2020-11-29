10 Vastu tips for counteracting negative energy

The ancient Indian system, Vastu Shastra, has guidelines that aim at creating a home full of positive energy. There are times during our lives when we feel that nothing works out the way we want and that the world is against us. It is vital to find positivity that will get us through this negative phase of our lives. The process involves making changes such as altering our attitude, distancing ourselves from certain people and renewing the energy in our homes. Since a home is a place for rest and relaxation, the energy in it must be good so that we benefit from it. Making a few changes at home using Vastu Shastra can help to remove negativity.

Vastu can be used to manage the energy in a house as well as an office. It can help to bring positive effects to various aspects of our lives by creating an environment that eliminates or minimizes emotional, health, financial and career-related problems. It is simple to implement and often includes minor changes such as organizing the space, repositioning objects and changing colour to improve the flow of energy in the home. This ideabook presents 10 Vastu tips that you can follow to keep away negative energy from your home.