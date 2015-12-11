A home with a majestic touch

We all envy five star hotels and mansions. But what if the same charm and glamour can be brought into your home itself. Designers S.S. Design studio have made this possible by designing a spectacular mansion for the Sukhani family in the heart of the bustling city of Jodhpur. Sprawling over a wide area of 15000 sq. ft., this mansion has world-class amenities and classy décor that will surely make you weak in your knees. To get a glimpse of this architectural marvel, join us on a small tour. Lets get started!
The façade of this house gives you the feel of nothing less than a palace. The lush green lawns, swanky cars and a majestic entrance, collectively will impress you from a distance itself. Get yourself soaked in the wonderful colour palette created by the dark green hue of nature and subtle hue of the mansion.
A king size house deserves a luxurious living room. On the similar lines, the designers have crafted out a beautiful living room. It primarily has subtle and quaint interiors, which are well complemented with a beige upholstered sofa set and a white lacquered coffee table. The wooden details on the walls add a dash of traditional design and some brightness in the zone. This area is also provided with a back lit false ceiling that along with glass windows are responsible for the well-illuminated zone.
The kitchen of this mansion is another striking feature. It is designed in a wide area and is equipped with some of the best fittings in the world. Majorly designed with a modular approach, it has all the drawers and cabinets at easily accessible distances. A utility area is combined in one corner to make the whole place operational.
The bedroom is majorly done in white. It is composed of a huge king size bed that rests lavishly in the centre. It also has subtle seating next to the bed for an added comfort. Enough room is kept for easy movement as the furniture is designed in a minimalist approach. This makes the room more spacious and comforting. A sleek array of wardrobes on one side helps in an organised storage.
When everything is in style, why leave the bathroom behind? The designers have used the best granite to make a classy bathroom that is fitted with world-class sanitary ware and high-end fittings. A swanky bathtub in one corner holds the center stage of the bathroom that is well decorated with stylish LED lamps and a huge slab of mirror.
Just like royals do everything in style, they pay equal importance to dining room design as well. The dining room in this mansion is a star lit area that is majorly composed of wooden interiors invokes a traditional feel over the light pastels. A long sturdy wooden platform is engulfed in solid wooden chairs to evoke a royal dining stance.