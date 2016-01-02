​A royal home in Rajasthan

Wealth and opulence does not come to all. So the people blessed with these should not leave a chance to flaunt their extreme richness. The designers of S.S design studio have designed a similar palace for a rich client who wanted to put his opulence in creating a palatial house. Situated in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, this house is a broad mix or traditional and modern designs. Lets take you over the tour of this stunning property to educate and inspire you more about palace and mansions.
The master bedroom is a subtle blend of modern and traditional designs. It is a pristine white space that is supported by a back lit false ceiling right above the bed. The other interiors of this zone are done with white pastels that beautifully brighten under the effect of sun rays that pass through the huge glass windows spanning across two sides of the room. An old-school table fan and a wooden study table give the feel of traditional sensibilities against the simplistic bed and swarthy wooden flooring.
If you have wealth, flaunt it! On the same lines, the designers have created a rich and flamboyant media room that sets the right mood for everyone. This space is surely going to make your guests and friends envious. Majorly done in white, this media room has swarthy wooden flooring that adds a perfect contrast. The beige sofa sets, poufs and coffee tables create a perfect ambience to enjoy a lovely movie with friends and family. During the day, this place is blessed with the blissful warmth of natural sun rays.
A bedroom needs to be pleasing and comforting. It does not necessarily be a wide and spacious zone. In this case, the bedroom is a cosy area that is a broad mix of a sturdy wooden bed and a cosy sofa. The wooden door is carved in geometrical patterns that are again a signature look of royal residences. The interiors are subtly done and the room is further made agile with a wall mounted TV and a sleek wall cabinet.
High ceilings were a thing of past. But as they say history repeats itself, high ceilings are again very much in vogue and will leave you spellbound with their charismatic presence. In this house, a high ceiling can be witnessed in the dining area that looks absolutely flamboyant in the company of huge windows and a sparkling crystal chandelier that rests in the middle. The kitchen and dining area are both done charmingly with wooden detailing and cabinets that run across the entire area. The dining table acquires the center spot and is primarily a broad glass platform engulfed with sturdy wooden chairs.
Last but not the least; let’s give you a glimpse of the stylishly carved staircase. They look absolutely beautiful in the solid and bold wooden railings and along with the pristine white steps embark a mark of luxury and class. Apart from connecting the two floors, the staircase blends in well with the overall interiors of the house and creates a perfectly harmonious effect. A sturdy stone pillar along with the well-appointed furniture adds a great depth to the area.
