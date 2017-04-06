15 pictures to use stone in your house

In latest trend in interior design are stone walls with white coating that brings an earthy charm to the room and also keeps interiors cool. As stone is a natural material which can be obtained in both rustic and polished forms with pieces in size and format to fit into different creations be it exterior or interior walls. Stones are now available as bricks in smooth and polished formats with multiple textures, colors and tones making it hard for decorator to select the right one.

In this Ideabook we bring you 15 examples of artful interior architecture designed from different types of stones that are located across the house from the living area to bathroom that can be adopted as desired to make your interiors beautiful.