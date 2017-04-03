A small but beautifully designed home for the Indian family.

You could own a small home with just one floor, but is the right place to raise a happy family.Take a look!
Dominated by wooden materials this warm and cosy home has a spacious terrace. It has small doors and windows and a neat and narrow yard that is also squeaky clean!
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
This room is definitely a picture out of the dramas! With the window placed high above the head, pastel colours and wooden floors, the room is impeccable and precious! Don’t forget that the walls and the roof are made of matching materials.
When the size of the home is limited, then you should start thinking creatively to accommodate everything you need. This ladder could be the smallest one ever made, but located on the edge of the dining room and kitchen, it comes of great use.
This baby room occupies just half the floor length. It is ideal to be used as a space to learn and play. Predominated by wood, complete with unique chairs, rugs and toys for your little one, this room is perfect!
What is multifunctional here? Everything! The family room cum living room and the kitchen cum dining room are great! Select furniture accordingly.