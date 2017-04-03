Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A small but beautifully designed home for the Indian family.

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Scandinavian style houses
Loading admin actions …

 You could own a small home with just one floor, but is the right place to raise a happy family.Take a look!

1. A beautiful home

H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Scandinavian style houses
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

Dominated by wooden materials this warm and cosy home has a spacious terrace. It has small doors and windows and a neat and narrow yard that is also squeaky clean!

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

2. Master Bedroom

H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Scandinavian style bedroom
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

This room is definitely a picture out of the dramas! With the window placed high above the head, pastel colours and wooden floors, the room is impeccable and precious! Don’t forget that the walls and the roof are made of matching materials.

3. Kitchen accessories

H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Scandinavian style dining room
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

When the size of the home is limited, then you should start thinking creatively to accommodate everything you need. This ladder could be the smallest one ever made, but located on the edge of the dining room and kitchen, it comes of great use.

4. Kids’ room

H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

This baby room occupies just half the floor length. It is ideal to be used as a space to learn and play. Predominated by wood, complete with unique chairs, rugs and toys for your little one, this room is perfect!

Checkout 6 elements for a cosy kids rooms here.

5. Multifunctional rooms

H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Scandinavian style living room
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

What is multifunctional here? Everything! The family room cum living room and the kitchen cum dining room are great! Select furniture accordingly.

6. Warm and cosy

H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Scandinavian style living room
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

Like all the Korean dramas, small sofas with cushion, the lights and carpets etc. are all important. Look how all the elements combine for a fantastic effect!

11 tips to beautify your home for less than 500 rupees
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks