9 pictures of living rooms furnished with old sofas

So, your living room sofa has gone old and you are thinking of buying a new one, but you are not ready to spend that much on a brand new sofa. Well, fear not because we have got the perfect ideas to reuse your sofa and make it look new and different.
Here are 9 ideas to renew your sofa that you much use
We all have that one sofa in our house that we absolutely don't use anymore and if you are trying to refurbish a sofa for the first time, it is better to start with that.
The mould and base of every sofa is the most sturdy part, usual that gives up first is the outer fabric. By changing the upholstery of the sofa, you can completely change its look. For instance, the floral fabric in the sofas here brighten up the whole space.
This is your DIY project and you shouldn't be afraid to take some risks. Combine different fabrics together and patterns as well. All you have to do is make sure that it goes with the decor of your living room.
Folding chairs are always a great way to add extra seating around the living room. If you have some old folding chairs in your house, start by checking if their structure is still alright and then just change the fabric
Some of you might think that stripe patterns are out of style, but the truth is that they still look as beautiful as ever. The designer of it this living room has used broad stripes to cover the sofa so that it stands out from the rest of the furniture.
If you are looking for a sofa set that is modern then using plain white upholstery can be ideal. This will not only make the place look clean but it also goes well with the rest of the colour scheme of your living room.
If you have an apartment, then the best way to defeat humidity is by creating linings over your sofa which will also make it easy for you to change the fabric.
One of the final steps is to find a way to combine your new furniture with your old designer and newly refurbished sofa. You can use contrasting colours for cushion covers so that they highlight the furniture well.
If you have a living room that displays a rustic charm then using golden or brown upholstery is highly recommended. Due to these colours being included in natural tones, they go well with wood and traditional living room designs.
