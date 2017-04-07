Your browser is out-of-date.

8 creative ways to use wooden furniture in your living room

Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern living room
Living rooms are the common family areas in a house and it is important that you make it as beautiful and cozy as possible. By doing so you will be able to incorporate a positive vibe and relaxing ambiance into your living space. One of the best ways to do so is by adding creative wooden furniture this can easily transform the entire room. 

If you are looking for some inspiration for creating these wooden furniture pieces then here are 8 images that can help you.

1. Picture gallery

Apartamento Coqueiros, Geraldo Brognoli Ludwich Arquitetura Geraldo Brognoli Ludwich Arquitetura Modern living room
The design that you should definitely incorporate in your living room is this picture gallery. These galleries can be created on your focal wall and can have open shelves to store all your pictures. You can also use these shelves to store plants to add a natural touch.

2. Entertainment unit

homify Industrial style living room
If you love watching TV along with your family then creating this wooden entertainment unit can be a great idea. Not only will the wood give your living room a rustic feel but it will also help create a durable piece of furniture.

3. Curio cabinet

Exuberance Butantã, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
We all love decorating our houses with little curious and one of the best places to store them is by building a curio cabinet. By using wood for creating these cabinets you will be able to customise it as per your wish and it is also easy to maintain when compared to other materials.

4. Center tables

Apartamento Santo André, Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern living room Wood Multicolored
Almost every living room has a center or coffee table. Although you might prefer using glass tops with these tables but by incorporating wood you will be able to create a classic piece of furniture. You can also play around with the design of the table rather than keeping it square or rectangle.

5. Partition cabinets

homify Modern living room
If you have a living and dining space in one room then creating a partition cabinet like this is highly recommended. The designer for this cabinet has not used any back panels so that the view is not distracted between the areas.

6. Open shelves

Apartamento Grand Raya, Camarina Studio Camarina Studio Modern living room
One of the best ways to incorporate additional storage in your living room is by installing these open shelves whenever possible. By placing them in corners of your room you will be able to store different decoration items and other essentials.


7. Focal wall

Projeto residencial praia, LX Arquitetura LX Arquitetura Modern living room
It is not important that you use wood to create a solid piece of furniture for your living room. You can also use wood to create a focal wall within the space which will enhance the beauty of the room. By using different layout patterns you can customise the design of your focal wall easily.

8. Corner bar

Casa Duplex em condominio fechado, Lícia Cardoso e Rafaella Resende Lícia Cardoso e Rafaella Resende Modern living room
If you love entertaining guests at your home then creating a wooden corner bar can be an ideal choice. If you have an angular staircase like shown in the picture then using the dead corner for installing a bar cabinet can be a great way to utilize the space well.

Which one of these living rooms inspired you the most?


