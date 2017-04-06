16 ways to separate spaces without walls

Whether you have a large house or a small one, it’s not unusual to feel a need to change the look of the interiors every once in a way, so long as the modification helps to optimize space without taking away from the aesthetics. Partitions or screens are an effective way to transform a space. Although you may think that they don’t do much for the overall design, take a look at these examples of partial screens that divide spaces without compromising on the light and the beauty.