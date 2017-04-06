Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 ways to separate spaces without walls

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Whether you have a large house or a small one, it’s not unusual to feel a need to change the look of the interiors every once in a way, so long as the modification helps to optimize space without taking away from the aesthetics. Partitions or screens are an effective way to transform a space. Although you may think that they don’t do much for the overall design, take a look at these examples of partial screens that divide spaces without compromising on the light and the beauty.

1. Metal and glass

Apartamento Porto, Jorge Cassio Dantas Lda Jorge Cassio Dantas Lda Modern living room
Jorge Cassio Dantas Lda

Jorge Cassio Dantas Lda
Jorge Cassio Dantas Lda
Jorge Cassio Dantas Lda

With partitions that are made up of narrow columns of metal interspersed with sheets of glass, you will not only get the desired separation, but also a room with a very modern look.

2. Only glass

Casa modular, ClickHouse ClickHouse Modern bathroom
ClickHouse

Casa modular

ClickHouse
ClickHouse
ClickHouse

For areas that are small or have very little light, glass screens are the only option as they don’t take up too much space or take away from the rest of the décor.

3. Thick wood for a significant element

Apartamento São Caetano, VSS ARQ VSS ARQ Minimalist living room
VSS ARQ

VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ

The use of thick wood is a common feature for dividing screens as they not only demarcate spaces without compromising on natural light, but also serve as a sturdy support for holding books and accessories.

4. Horizontal strips

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Amber/Gold
homify

homify
homify
homify

Screens that are composed of thin, horizontal strips of material can fit into any room. They serve two functions. They divide spaces without completely hiding what’s behind them. Additionally, they don’t block the light coming into the area.

5. And now, vertical screens

Open Space, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Industrial style living room
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Continuing with the theme of using long and thin pieces, vertical screens are another alternative. They are easy to implement as you only need to fix one end on the floor and the other on the ceiling. No additional support structure is required.

6. Flexible screens

Apartamento Trump Hollywood, Regina Claudia p. Galletti Regina Claudia p. Galletti Modern living room
Regina Claudia p. Galletti

Regina Claudia p. Galletti
Regina Claudia p. Galletti
Regina Claudia p. Galletti

This is a perfect way to segment spaces without reducing the dimensions, since you can remove the screens completely when they are not required.


7. Smaller-sized screens

INTERIOR SHOWROOM, Clorofilia Clorofilia Tropical style living room Plywood Wood effect
Clorofilia

Clorofilia
Clorofilia
Clorofilia

If you don’t want a permanent or noticeable division, a tiny screen is a good idea as it doesn’t take up too much space and can be moved around wherever you want it to be.

8. An option with many large holes

VIA CORDILLERA (DESARROLLOS DELTA), Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

Larger spaces have more light passing through them, so partitions that contain big holes don’t hinder the lighting in an area, while simultaneously presenting a distinct division.

9. Two screens that look like one

ATTICO A ROMA, bastianello/costa/marchetti/fabro bastianello/costa/marchetti/fabro
bastianello/costa/marchetti/fabro

bastianello/costa/marchetti/fabro
bastianello/costa/marchetti/fabro
bastianello/costa/marchetti/fabro

Having more than one screen can have its benefits, whether they are partially or completely translucent. For example, the screens placed at either end of this room are identical in appearance and create the effect of one large and luminous screen with a door in the middle.

10. Screens with shelves

K2, Kriptonite Kriptonite Living roomShelves
Kriptonite

K2

Kriptonite
Kriptonite
Kriptonite

If you install a screen with many shelves, you increase the number of possibilities, besides segmentation, for which they can be used. Keeping the shelves without bottoms makes the space look airier.

11. Division created by hanging elements

E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern living room
enrico massaro architetto

enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto

If you not only want to divide the space but also want to achieve it in an original way, try this design. All you need to do is choose the base from where you can hang shelves that will become the body of your screen.

12. Screen or railing?

Fotografías, Diamond Creaciones Diamond Creaciones Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Diamond Creaciones

Diamond Creaciones
Diamond Creaciones
Diamond Creaciones

It can work as both if you design a screen with a surface that has many holes through which light can pass. It doesn’t hinder the light or the traffic. Install a screen that extends to the ceiling like this one on the staircase.

13. Sliding doors

Departamento RK, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Sliding doors work wonderfully as screens, especially when they are made of translucent materials.

14. Solid structure despite the thinness

APTO. J & C, Matheus Menezes Arquiteto Matheus Menezes Arquiteto Modern living room Beige
Matheus Menezes Arquiteto

Matheus Menezes Arquiteto
Matheus Menezes Arquiteto
Matheus Menezes Arquiteto

You don’t need a very thick screen for effective segmentation of spaces. For example, in the screen above, notice how thin the elements are? Although this type of screen can’t be multi-functional, it achieves its purpose of dividing areas.

15. A screen a roof, or both?

Casa Horizonte, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete
VMArquitectura

VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura

If you are looking for a screen in the border between your interior and exterior spaces, an option such as this one can go beyond the brief expanding to the ceiling, while presenting a solid structure that divides.

16. A screen composed of aluminum wires

Casa Colinas, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

Aluminum ropes, while not unbreakable, present an impressive amount of resistance. You can use them as a dividing screen in the interior to keep an area secure, so you don’t have to worry about anything.

For more ideas on separating living and dining area see this ideabook.

A beautiful and well planned home in Navi Mumbai
Which of these screens is your favourite? Comments to let us know.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks