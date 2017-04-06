16 ways to separate spaces without walls

Whether you have a large house or a small one, it’s not unusual to feel a need to change the look of the interiors every once in a way, so long as the modification helps to optimize space without taking away from the aesthetics. Partitions or screens are an effective way to transform a space. Although you may think that they don’t do much for the overall design, take a look at these examples of partial screens that divide spaces without compromising on the light and the beauty.
With partitions that are made up of narrow columns of metal interspersed with sheets of glass, you will not only get the desired separation, but also a room with a very modern look.
For areas that are small or have very little light, glass screens are the only option as they don’t take up too much space or take away from the rest of the décor.
The use of thick wood is a common feature for dividing screens as they not only demarcate spaces without compromising on natural light, but also serve as a sturdy support for holding books and accessories.
Screens that are composed of thin, horizontal strips of material can fit into any room. They serve two functions. They divide spaces without completely hiding what’s behind them. Additionally, they don’t block the light coming into the area.
Continuing with the theme of using long and thin pieces, vertical screens are another alternative. They are easy to implement as you only need to fix one end on the floor and the other on the ceiling. No additional support structure is required.
This is a perfect way to segment spaces without reducing the dimensions, since you can remove the screens completely when they are not required.
If you don’t want a permanent or noticeable division, a tiny screen is a good idea as it doesn’t take up too much space and can be moved around wherever you want it to be.
Larger spaces have more light passing through them, so partitions that contain big holes don’t hinder the lighting in an area, while simultaneously presenting a distinct division.
Having more than one screen can have its benefits, whether they are partially or completely translucent. For example, the screens placed at either end of this room are identical in appearance and create the effect of one large and luminous screen with a door in the middle.
If you install a screen with many shelves, you increase the number of possibilities, besides segmentation, for which they can be used. Keeping the shelves without bottoms makes the space look airier.
If you not only want to divide the space but also want to achieve it in an original way, try this design. All you need to do is choose the base from where you can hang shelves that will become the body of your screen.
It can work as both if you design a screen with a surface that has many holes through which light can pass. It doesn’t hinder the light or the traffic. Install a screen that extends to the ceiling like this one on the staircase.
Sliding doors work wonderfully as screens, especially when they are made of translucent materials.
You don’t need a very thick screen for effective segmentation of spaces. For example, in the screen above, notice how thin the elements are? Although this type of screen can’t be multi-functional, it achieves its purpose of dividing areas.
If you are looking for a screen in the border between your interior and exterior spaces, an option such as this one can go beyond the brief expanding to the ceiling, while presenting a solid structure that divides.
Aluminum ropes, while not unbreakable, present an impressive amount of resistance. You can use them as a dividing screen in the interior to keep an area secure, so you don’t have to worry about anything.
