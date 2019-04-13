Your browser is out-of-date.

26 photos of living rooms with ideas to copy

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
The living area is one of the main spaces in all homes. It’s a place where we eat, relax and enjoy the company of our family. A place that is so important needs to be well planned so that it offers the utmost functionality without aesthetic appeal being overlooked. In a small apartment, an open-plan living room and kitchen can become the central feature of the home and can be restored to change the look of the space completely.

Today, we show you 26 living rooms that will give you design ideas that you can easily implement in your home.

1. Mounting the TV on the wall

Villa Andora, Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Modern living room
2. An IKEA cabinet as the TV stand

homify Mediterranean style living room
3. A carpet between the sofa and the TV

Ristrutturazione - soggiorno, Easy Relooking Easy Relooking Modern living room
4. Storage shelves made from plasterboard

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist living room
5. An elongated cabinet

Ristrutturazione appartamento Napoli centro storico, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
6. An exposed brick wall

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
7. A small island to divide the kitchen and the living room

Warszawa, Wilanów, Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz Scandinavian style kitchen
8. Sliding doors to separate the living room and the kitchen

Residence "La Darsena" Riccione, POLISTUDIO A.E.S. POLISTUDIO A.E.S. Modern living room
9. Antique chairs instead of sofas

Edifício Gaivotas, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Living roomStools & chairs
See more living room designs here.

10. Light blue wall

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Scandinavian style living room
11. Classic chandelier that contrasts the modern furnishings

Appartamento al mare ristrutturato., Lella Badano Homestager Lella Badano Homestager Modern living room Beige
12. Plasterboard wall as a living room partition

around the kitchen, laboMint laboMint Modern living room
13. Low bench for the TV

Ristrutturazione appartamento | Roma - Porta Maggiore, 02A Studio 02A Studio Classic style living room White
14. Custom-made furniture for the entrance to the living area

Da un soggiorno con una scala in legno si sale in mansarda..., Falegnameria Ferrari Falegnameria Ferrari Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
15. Antique display cabinet set against the modern furnishings

Design di interni, Albini Architettura Albini Architettura Modern houses
16. Modular wall

Appartamento Corralejo - Bristol, Marco Barbero Marco Barbero Living room
17. Teal toned wall

Un salon bohème, MON OEIL DANS LA DECO MON OEIL DANS LA DECO Tropical style living room
18. Sofa with a corner cabinet

Studio Daido: Appartamento a Roma (Centro) , Dal Sasso Matteo Dal Sasso Matteo Living roomSofas & armchairs
19. Sofa and TV cabinet arranged at an angle

Midsummer House, Hinton Cook Architects Hinton Cook Architects Modern living room
Midsummer House

20. Frames of varied sizes and shapes

Espinho . Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Living roomAccessories & decoration
21. Light curtains

homify Minimalist living room
22. Sofa to separate the living room and the entrance

Appartamento a Castiglione delle Stiviere, ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c. ARREDAMENTI VOLONGHI s.n.c. Living roomCupboards & sideboards Engineered Wood White
23. Fireplace between the kitchen and the living room

La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern kitchen
24. Bookshelf shared by the living room and kitchen

Ristrutturazione Appartamento, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern living room
25. Living room at a different level

VIVIENDA OLIANA, The Room Studio The Room Studio Scandinavian style living room
26. Wallpaper for a corner of the room

8760 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Scandinavian style living room
For some ideas on using wallpaper in your home, see this ideabook.

Stylish residential apartment with bright colours in Chennai
Which of these ideas will you copy? Answer in the comments.


