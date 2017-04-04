A modern house full of charm for the Indian family

There are numerous materials that you can use to design your house but one of the most loved out of them all is wood. Whether it is used outdoors or indoors, wood can always make a place look grand. The main reason as to why people prefer wood over other materials is that it adds a touch of natural beauty to your house.
If you too are wondering how you can incorporate this material into your different rooms then here are 6 pictures of a modern and minimal house:
For those of you who are looking for ideas to incorporate wood into the main entrance of the house here is a design that is highly recommended. You can create amazing looking facades using horizontal panels of wood and also paint them with natural colour tones. These facades can set the mood for the rest of the house and can also protect your walls against harsh weather.
Fireplaces are a status symbol for most modern houses. If you to have a fireplace in your living room then adding a wooden frame around it can be a great way to enhance it's beauty. This is the best way to make the place look more rustic and grand without having to spend a great deal. You can also paint the frame to match the decor of the room.
Kitchens is the most frequently used room in the entire house and due to this it need to be constructed with materials that are durable. By adding a wooden breakfast counter in your kitchen, you will be able to achieve the durability and the low maintenance fixtures that you desire. Apart from this wood is a hundred percent natural material, unlike others which make it safe to use in the kitchen.
Another great way to use wood in your house is by converting it into amazing looking curio cabinets. You can either build a traditional wooden cupboard to store these decoration pieces or create a designer inbuilt cabinet to save floor space. These cabinets can also be used as book shelves.
We all need an office table in our house and using wood for creating a multifunctional table can be a perfect idea. You can also easily incorporate drawers and cabinets into your table to make it easy for you to organise your office essentials. Along with this these tables are also very sturdy.
If you're looking for a lightweight main entrance door then using wood to construct it is worth a shot. You can also incorporate different designs into these doors by placing the panels in unique ways. One of the most popular designs for wooden doors this parallel layout.
