12 Amazing designs for external windows

Creating a beautiful exterior facade is not always easy. There are many ways that you can use to build an amazing looking exterior but one of the simplest of them all is installing windows. You might be able to find thousands of designs online but we have put together pictures of 12 magnificent windows which would look good with any type of architecture.
If you have a two storey house then creating a staircase window like this can make for a great looking facade. These windows not only look beautiful but they also help you blend the indoor and outdoor views of your house.
Another window design that has become very popular in the past decade is this floor to ceiling layout. These types of windows can be made using both tinted as well as clear glass to control the amount of natural light entering your room.
If your living room is situated in a corner then using a similar window panel can easily expand your outdoor view. Installing these windows will also make sure that you get enough natural light within the room.
If you do not want a wide glass window in your room then using similar looking half an hour panels can also be a great idea. These windows can be made by using glass for one half and wooden screens for the other.
A clear glass window can also make for an excellent choice especially when they are placed away from direct sunlight. The designer for this facade has used these clear glass windows so that they can highlight the stone wall.
If you have a beautiful outdoor view that you want to enjoy every second possible then incorporating a similar looking picture window can also be ideal. These windows can also help illuminate the entire house easily.
It is not always important that you incorporate windows facing towards natural landscape. You can also create customised windows like shown in the picture facing towards your outdoor garden or deck.
If you are looking for a simple window design then using these curved shape panels is an excellent Idea. The best part about using similar looking windows is that they add a barn-like charm to your house.
If you ever decide to install a floor to ceiling window, then you can make the panels shiftable. Having such shifting windows can make it easy for you to open them whenever you want.
One of the most classic designs of all times are these wood frame windows. The reason why these windows are preferred by most people is that they go well with any type of architectural design.
For those of you who are creating big windows in their house, using the combination of glass and wood is highly recommended. Wood can easily provide the additional stability that these big windows require.
If you are trying to create a window that will only be used for incorporating natural light in a room, then these sunlight windows can also be a perfect option. These windows are completely sealed so that you don’t have to worry about water or dust entering your house.
