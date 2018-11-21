Your browser is out-of-date.

9 stunning bedroom lighting ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
Lighting in the bedroom plays a vital role in ambiance, mood and possibly even romance, which is why it is important to consider illumination that not only makes your bedroom comfortable, but also aids in restful sleep. The team of interior designers at homify included some brilliant and elegant lighting tips and tricks to upgrade your bedroom in cosy comfort throughout the evening. You'll never be awake at all hours of the night again, let's see how!

1. Creating cosiness

Marvellous, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom Picture frame,Property,Light,Comfort,Wood,Interior design,Architecture,Lighting,Flooring,Lamp
Premdas Krishna

Warmth, cosiness and an inviting atmosphere is what this bedroom lighting represents. It's important to include lights at either side of your bed, as well as a brighter light for those evenings when you need to ensure that your outfit is perfectly coordinated.

2. Chandelier

Menora Residence Moda Interiors Modern style bedroom
Moda Interiors

Include a romantic flair with an old-fashioned chandelier.

3. Mirror magic

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The magnificence of mirrors can definitely enhance illumination in your bedroom, especially when paired with some brilliant, bright lights.

4. Shades

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

A lampshade on your bedside table doesn't need to be vibrant, its illumination should instead be just enough to catch up on your novel.

5. Luxury

Guest Bedroom Tru Interiors Classic style bedroom
Tru Interiors

Guest Bedroom

If a luxurious atmosphere is what you prefer, then opt for some neutral coloured lampshades, allowing the illumination to be the key factor to your decor.

6. Recessed

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Main Bedroom

Recessed lights such as these are fitted inside the wooden panel, making them a great choice for a minimalist decor that values clean lines and less bulky items.


7. Natural

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Incorporate natural lighting into your bedroom for that space that is always comfortable throughout the day, whatever the weather… it helps to have a lovely view to admire too.

8. Simplicity

bedroom E2 Architects Minimalist bedroom Wood Grey
E2 Architects

bedroom

The recessed lights in the ceiling are proof that simple decor doesn't need to impact on the layout and design of a home too, this bedroom is just amazing yet practical.

9. Now how about a hint of drama

3D Renders Carne Interiors Country style bedroom
Carne Interiors

3D Renders

Downlights, bedside lamps and a dramatic poster bed are the best features for a bedroom that admires all things vintage. Have a look at these 13 lighting ideas for a great ceiling

A brief introduction to ceiling lights


